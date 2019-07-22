Rainbow Railroad Provides Refuge to LGBTQ People
Homosexual activity between consenting adults is still illegal in 73 countries. Rainbow Railroad is saving lives by helping LGBTQ people find a safe haven.
The organization saving LGBTQIA citizens from hostile governments
Millions of LGBTQIA people still face violence and persecution around the world. The Rainbow Railroad is working to help them find refuge and safe havens. Rainbow Railroad was founded as an advocacy charity in 2006. It's grown to help over 600 at-risk LGBTQIA people escape persecution in countries like Egypt, Chechnya Jamaica. Powell says that even the dangers of facing oppressors can be harrowing. There are currently 73 nations where homosexual activity between consenting adults is illegal according to Equaldex. Rainbow Railroad doesn’t accept any government funding, as Powell says that could compromise its mission statement. In their largest operation to date, Rainbow Railroad worked with Canada's foreign ministry to evacuate 42 Chechens, including Usman, and find them asylum in Canada according to CBS News.
With its name and concept inspired by the Underground Railroad that was used by African-American slaves to escape into free states. It received charitable status from the Canada Revenue Agency in 2013, and also maintains a 501(c)(3) charity organization based in New York City to issue tax receipts to American donors. After the revelations about the anti-gay purges and concentration camps in Chechnya, Rainbow Railroad began to mobilize emergency efforts to help LGBTQIA people get out of the region in collaboration with the Russian LGBTQIA Network. “We get requests for around the world of people who are facing life and death situations or in that danger. We deem them eligible, we have the means to provide a pathway to safety which are preparing them for relocation depending on which countries plus appropriate depending on where they're from we provide the ticket and actually pay for their relocation to a safer country and helps them get connected with resources to help them settle in the new country." Executive Director, Kimahli Powell states.
Applications have soared since 2014, when the organization began operating publicly. For Powell, success is defined differently.
18 comments
Itz S.08/01/2019 01:49
My boyfriend is in Nigeria am in Italy I need help to bring him here HELP or how do I go about it
Itz S.08/01/2019 01:39
Thanks am so happy
Michelle W.08/01/2019 00:22
YES, thank you Rainbow Railroad for all your love and kindness 😊👭👬🌈
Dawn S.07/31/2019 23:52
Thank you Rainbow Railroad for all the good you are doing
Sheila K.07/31/2019 23:50
only god can judge
Jill C.07/31/2019 23:06
Why is it there is not first a disabled railroad or a vet railroad. Because all my lgbqt friends have places to live while vets and the disabled are never mentioned ... just saying.
Wilma F.07/31/2019 00:46
It can't compare to the punishment God will bring. They can't hide from God.
Keith B.07/29/2019 20:14
Not my business what happens in other countries. Stop hunting children to pervert is my best advise.
Houston S.07/29/2019 14:00
Lol everyone is so triggered
Jake J.07/28/2019 18:42
Romans 1:22-32 King James Version (KJV) 22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things. 24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: 25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. 26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. 28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; 29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: 32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.
Don S.07/27/2019 22:35
I stand with the 73.
Donnie E.07/27/2019 21:29
Sodom and Gomorah is the example that really shows how devastating such choices can be, I pray the laborers go forward preaching, teaching and exemplifying the the Transforming love of Jesus.
Eliades L.07/27/2019 20:08
SODOMA Y GOMORRA. COME JESÚS.
Megan T.07/26/2019 17:38
I just thought you might wanna see this!
Connie R.07/25/2019 02:20
You know l have family that lives this lifestyle, choice and my heart breaks for them! One-day Almighty Gods Son will return and there is no coming back from it! This whole world is consumed by this lifestyle and have completely forgotten about Sodom and Gommorah, but we are living in the Days of Noah and there is nothing new under the Sun!
Guy M.07/24/2019 23:48
Well get you a gun and go to these countries and liberate them you can call your army the rainbow warriors I'm sure you can save the world getter done
Eliades L.07/23/2019 22:52
SODOMA Y GOMORRA. JUDMENT SOON.
Brut07/22/2019 20:37
