Reunited Korean Families
Separated for over six decades, these Korean families were finally reunited for the first time after their country had been ripped in two.
08/20/2018 11:01 PM
41 comments
Surjit S.09/28/2018 02:06
Very. Nice. Post
John D.09/17/2018 20:54
Very sad news
Mariyam M.09/17/2018 08:21
Malaak y ytthe
Neenah L.09/15/2018 23:02
So sad .I pray one day they will all be together.. No seperation!
Said M.09/14/2018 20:50
La folie des hommes,votre union constitue une puissance mondiale
Baldeb M.09/13/2018 02:57
Arrogant power hunger men Caused so many trouble to humanity around the world oh.......can not see
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Việt K.09/10/2018 00:31
Olanrewaju T.09/08/2018 23:40
Am happy for the story
John D.09/07/2018 18:29
Too sorryful
Manuel M.09/01/2018 00:54
Penoso y doloroso es morir con la esperanza de ver a sus familiares y nunca volver a verlos. Es el caso de la mayoria.
Natasha S.08/31/2018 13:33
starting my day off with some tears. 😭
Knyaw M.08/30/2018 03:11
어떻게😭😭😭😭
Said M.08/29/2018 21:04
La folie des hommes,l union fait la force