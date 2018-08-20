back

Reunited Korean Families

Separated for over six decades, these Korean families were finally reunited for the first time after their country had been ripped in two.

08/20/2018 11:01 PM
  • 1.0m
  • 53

41 comments

  • Surjit S.
    09/28/2018 02:06

    Very. Nice. Post

  • John D.
    09/17/2018 20:54

    Very sad news

  • Mariyam M.
    09/17/2018 08:21

    Malaak y ytthe

  • Neenah L.
    09/15/2018 23:02

    So sad .I pray one day they will all be together.. No seperation!

  • Said M.
    09/14/2018 20:50

    La folie des hommes,votre union constitue une puissance mondiale

  • Baldeb M.
    09/13/2018 02:57

    Arrogant power hunger men Caused so many trouble to humanity around the world oh.......can not see

  • Việt K.
    09/10/2018 00:31

  • Olanrewaju T.
    09/08/2018 23:40

    Am happy for the story

  • John D.
    09/07/2018 18:29

    Too sorryful

  • Manuel M.
    09/01/2018 00:54

    Penoso y doloroso es morir con la esperanza de ver a sus familiares y nunca volver a verlos. Es el caso de la mayoria.

  • Natasha S.
    08/31/2018 13:33

    starting my day off with some tears. 😭

  • Knyaw M.
    08/30/2018 03:11

    어떻게😭😭😭😭

  • Said M.
    08/29/2018 21:04

    La folie des hommes,l union fait la force