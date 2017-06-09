back

Rihanna's mission in Africa

Rihanna gave a math lessons to children in Malawi as part of her global project to educate children who can't afford to learn.

06/09/2017 6:40 PM
  • 117.1k
  • 33

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

19 comments

  • Sophia T.
    06/10/2017 20:45

    Daniel Santiago Piñeros Gallego

  • Aída M.
    06/10/2017 20:42

    3-0 is not 0 😂😂😂

  • Pratibha E.
    06/10/2017 20:13

    And we procrastinate Verna Martin

  • Pratibha E.
    06/10/2017 20:12

    This is why she our Baeigh!

  • Soto K.
    06/10/2017 19:45

    This is why I love her as a human being 💖�on

  • Kailey H.
    06/10/2017 18:42

    ur girls makin moves lol. ❤❤

  • Dyamond B.
    06/10/2017 18:36

    Ashton Benavidez look at her

  • Tori R.
    06/10/2017 17:53

    This is beautiful and she is an amazing woman to do this...but 3-0 does not equal 0😂❤

  • Emma L.
    06/10/2017 17:38

    Korea Collins

  • Lea S.
    06/10/2017 17:35

    Great, but she needs to help in the same way here in our country as well. You don't have to travel far to see poverty and lack of education

  • Fidelia N.
    06/10/2017 08:43

    This made me tear up..these children possess such enthusiasm to push for the future and hope that the future would be brighter...Go Rihanna, you inspire me!

  • Callie L.
    06/10/2017 06:14

    3-0=0

  • Stormye T.
    06/10/2017 05:21

    bruh they're so grateful for what they have. They don't even look at what they don't have. This is very inspirational 😭

  • Haley J.
    06/10/2017 05:05

    3-0 does not equal 0.....

  • Sam D.
    06/10/2017 04:32

    Andrew V'ld get her on project

  • Saphire H.
    06/10/2017 03:10

    he is going to be a businessman baby!

  • Yesenia P.
    06/10/2017 00:52

    okay but 3-0 doesn't equal 0

  • Kimberly M.
    06/10/2017 00:47

    His song of hope at the end....😢

  • Walter B.
    06/09/2017 21:14

    Awareness, crucial. This is something that is happening all over the world.