Saudi Arabia: Women's rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul sentenced to 5 years in jail
"She has been tortured, electrocuted, put in solitary confinement for eight months." Now, she's been sentenced to 5 years in jail. The crime committed by Loujain Al-Hathloul: defending women's rights. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia…
12/29/2020 12:59 AM
Eamonn F.42 minutes
Where's the outrage.
James C.an hour
Yet the US still favors that country with arm sales, And NO sanctions on human rights!!!
Jose V.an hour
Country is run by a bunch of cucks that can’t even handle a strong woman speaking out. That’s just pathetic
Antonio S.2 hours
When in Rome do as the romans. It’s a saying for a reason