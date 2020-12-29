back

Saudi Arabia: Women's rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul sentenced to 5 years in jail

"She has been tortured, electrocuted, put in solitary confinement for eight months." Now, she's been sentenced to 5 years in jail. The crime committed by Loujain Al-Hathloul: defending women's rights. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia…

12/29/2020 12:59 AM
4 comments

  • Eamonn F.
    42 minutes

    Where's the outrage.

  • James C.
    an hour

    Yet the US still favors that country with arm sales, And NO sanctions on human rights!!!

  • Jose V.
    an hour

    Country is run by a bunch of cucks that can’t even handle a strong woman speaking out. That’s just pathetic

  • Antonio S.
    2 hours

    When in Rome do as the romans. It’s a saying for a reason

