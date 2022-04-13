back

Scenes of loss from a mass grave site in Bucha

"I would rather it be me in this grave, and them still alive." Russian soldiers are accused of killing hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv. Brut witnessed the scene as bodies were dug out of a mass grave ...

04/13/2022 4:57 PM
5 comments

  • Brian G.
    20 minutes

    Russian Natzi’s committing genocide.

  • Linda B.
    31 minutes

    This isn’t War this is Genocide and Crimes against Humanity!😡🤬😔😢💙🙏🇺🇦🌻

  • Boyd H.
    38 minutes

    An assassin at the right times and place could stop a lot of pain

  • Francoise S.
    41 minutes

    Ce sont les premières victimes de cette guerre. Toutes ces victimes civiles qui paient de leur vie . Et toutes ces atrocités commisent par des lâches dans toutes leur splendeur sans foi ni loi. 🇺🇦🙏🇺🇦🙏🇺🇦🙏

  • Aaron S.
    an hour

    All of this smells of bulshit!

