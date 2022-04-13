back
Scenes of loss from a mass grave site in Bucha
"I would rather it be me in this grave, and them still alive." Russian soldiers are accused of killing hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv. Brut witnessed the scene as bodies were dug out of a mass grave ...
04/13/2022 4:57 PM
5 comments
Brian G.20 minutes
Russian Natzi’s committing genocide.
Linda B.31 minutes
This isn’t War this is Genocide and Crimes against Humanity!😡🤬😔😢💙🙏🇺🇦🌻
Boyd H.38 minutes
An assassin at the right times and place could stop a lot of pain
Francoise S.41 minutes
Ce sont les premières victimes de cette guerre. Toutes ces victimes civiles qui paient de leur vie . Et toutes ces atrocités commisent par des lâches dans toutes leur splendeur sans foi ni loi. 🇺🇦🙏🇺🇦🙏🇺🇦🙏
Aaron S.an hour
All of this smells of bulshit!