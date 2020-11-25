back

Scotland makes pads and tampons free

"Period products are not a luxury, they're a necessity." Meanwhile in Scotland, lawmakers have made pads and tampons free for all women.

11/25/2020 11:29 PM
5 comments

  • Phoenix L.
    36 minutes

    dont trust tampons. they give toxic shock

  • Alex M.
    an hour

    So they take your money then buy them wirh your money and give them to you? Interesting.

  • Petit V.
    an hour

    🎯

  • Milena M.
    an hour

    You mean... 'girls and women who menstruate'. What other people?

  • Jesse O.
    an hour

    "free" through the taxes everyone pays so not "free"

