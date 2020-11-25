back
Scotland makes pads and tampons free
"Period products are not a luxury, they're a necessity." Meanwhile in Scotland, lawmakers have made pads and tampons free for all women.
11/25/2020 11:29 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Phoenix L.36 minutes
dont trust tampons. they give toxic shock
Alex M.an hour
So they take your money then buy them wirh your money and give them to you? Interesting.
Petit V.an hour
🎯
Milena M.an hour
You mean... 'girls and women who menstruate'. What other people?
Jesse O.an hour
"free" through the taxes everyone pays so not "free"