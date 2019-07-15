Severn Cullis-Suzuki's Speech at the Rio Summit in 1992
She was the Greta Thunberg of her time — and child climate activist Severn Cullis-Suzuki's 1992 Rio Summit speech is still relevant today.
12-Year-Old Speech for the Ages
Severn Cullis-Suzuki is a Canadian environmental activist, speaker, television host and author. She has spoken around the world about environmental issues, urging listeners to define their values, act with the future in mind, and take individual responsibility. She is the daughter of Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki. Severn Cullis-Suzuki was only 12 years old when she spoke before the UN earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992. A child speaking before adults representing all the countries in the world – yet her speech was anything but childish. It was a galvanizing admonition and an appeal to everyone to help stop the destruction of the earth’s resources:
She spoke of deforestation, chemicals in the air, the waste and greed in our society, and the wanton destruction of animal and plant species that can never be brought back to life again. 17 years later, nothing much has changed, some problems are even more acute than they were two decades ago. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates that 40% of all organisms on the planet are now facing the risk of extinction. On the road to Copenhagen for the climate summit, very few countries are willing to make the commitment and sign a legally binding treaty to lower their greenhouse gas emissions significantly in the next few years. “Did you have to worry of these things when you were my age? All of this is happening before our eyes and yet we act as if we had all the time we want and all the solutions. I am only a child and I don’t have all the solutions, but I want you to realize neither do you!” the 12-year-old activist implores the Olympic crowd.
In early 2002, she helped launch an Internet-based think tank called The Skyfish Project.[8][2] As a member of Kofi Annan's Special Advisory Panel, she and members of the Skyfish Project brought their first project, a pledge called the "Recognition of Responsibility", to the World Summit on Sustainable Development in Johannesburg in August 2002.[3] The Skyfish Project disbanded in 2004 as Cullis-Suzuki turned her focus back to school. She enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Victoria to study ethnobotany under Nancy Turner, finishing in 2007.
Ken A.09/30/2019 17:47
Cuben R.08/31/2019 22:13
William R.08/31/2019 13:00
Ya'Hakeem M.08/31/2019 06:36
In a nutshell we all need to become scientists again... studying Cell Biology we will begin to understand once again...
Mike G.08/31/2019 03:19
The Earth is the Earth there is nothing we are doing to change its effects. Every time a volcano erupts it emits some very dangerous very bad chemicals into the air nothing compared to what we do just driving on cars. The Earth is it been here for billions of years and it will continue to do its own thing. We are not responible for climate change !!
Zeniram Z.08/29/2019 20:33
Raquel R.08/28/2019 13:41
Lovis M.08/28/2019 03:56
Beltran P.08/28/2019 03:46
William B.08/27/2019 11:59
Wilmary G.08/27/2019 02:04
Nathaniel A.08/26/2019 23:23
A beautiful rendition of the truth about the country we are living in.
Victor I.08/25/2019 17:27
Alexander S.08/25/2019 17:16
And we are still doing nothing to make any real changes to our world. Greed will kill us all
Ray B.08/25/2019 11:55
And the world got worse after she spoke
Forrest S.08/24/2019 00:43
It's amazing how people don't realize the problem is over population. Less people, less pollution. You can't keep over populating the world and think you're going to stop inflicting damage to our planet. It's simple supply and demand.
Steve K.08/23/2019 19:04
Sin T.08/22/2019 02:55
Keith M.08/22/2019 01:54
Jess R.08/22/2019 00:27
why must we coexist and live in this tyranny or among it . We have mighty powers and the will to defend innocence and protect the children as well as earth ! . It is a voyage and a journey that will last millennia's but we can save them from evil ! . They speak against evil and hatred . That itself shall remain within humanity . It is eternal ! We cannot give up - Michael the archangel -