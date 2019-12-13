back

Sexist lecture stirs Belgian university

"You can't treat a woman as your equal without becoming her slave." This is the outrageous lecture that a Belgian plastic surgeon gave at Ghent University.

Politicians reacted to Hoeyberghs’ statements on Twitter

This video of a Belgian plastic surgeon inspired more than 500 complaints from fellow doctors to the country's Institute for the Equality of Women and Men. Jeff Hoeyberghs made the sexist, misogynistic, homophobic remarks at Ghent University where he was invited to speak by an ultra-conservative student group called Katholiek Vlaams Hoogstudentenverbond (KVHV). The student group later defended Hoeyberghs’s remarks on the basis of free speech.

What he said during the lecture

Several fragments of the lecture were filmed and put on Facebook by the feminist Campagne ROSA organisation and provoked a great deal of indignation on social media. He made statements like “Women want the privileges of male protection and money, but they do not want to open their legs anymore”, “We have given women dishwashing machines and cleaning ladies, until they themselves became superfluous” and “You cannot treat a woman like an equal without becoming her slave”. In the same lecture, he said that women were not suitable to become scientist, as they always let emotions get in their way, according to him.

Refusal to apologize

The organization itself has only filed a complaint with the Order of Doctors, who will discuss the incident on the Limburg Provincial Council on 20 January, according to Allemaal Van Belang. Numerous other politicians, including both the Federal and Flemish Minister for Equal Opportunities, Nathalie Muylle and Bart Somers respectively, reacted to Hoeyberghs’ statements on Twitter. The plastic surgeon only posted a meme, that has since been removed, saying “I am not sexist. Sexism is wrong. and being wrong is for women” to his Facebook page to react to the commotion around his statements and his lecture.

Brut.

12/13/2019 8:58 PM
  • 22.9k
  • 145

115 comments

  • Abdul A.
    7 hours

    I believe cad scars gv bouncy Curtain

  • Irene R.
    8 hours

    pathetic fool

  • Joanna M.
    a day

    When he finally gives birth to the chid he is obviously carrying, we can only hope it is a boy!!

  • Karla J.
    a day

    Yeah, man NO WOMAN WANTS YOU ANYWHERE NEAR HER

  • Sengboni T.
    a day

    He should tell that to his mama

  • Priscila G.
    a day

    I don’t blame any women who refuse to sleep with him, look at him with big belly!

  • Keira L.
    a day

    Women are too emotional. You sure about that while you’re getting red in the face, pacing, and hollering. And was that booze in that champagne glass?

  • Robin L.
    a day

    Um u can equally suck IT!!!!!!!!!

  • Sal R.
    a day

    He understands women because he is pregnant

  • Anita G.
    2 days

    Women go to him???? Women pay this sexist pig money?

  • Flavie B.
    2 days

    🖕🖕🖕

  • Katey R.
    2 days

    Fat Pig

  • Roman A.
    2 days

    in the comments from the women I saw a lot of insults, so the man is telling the truth and it hurts a lot, didn’t the ladies get in?

  • Joyce H.
    2 days

    Wow, does he really think his opinion matters?

  • Kiwii S.
    2 days

    Is he drinking alcohol while pregnant?

  • Isabella C.
    3 days

    Pinche panzon pitó chico 💚💚💚

  • Hollie D.
    3 days

    I hate people more every day

  • Ranya A.
    3 days

    Hhh i think that belly made him not capable of having sex for years that's why he s so frustrated!

  • Dana R.
    3 days

    Sounds like he’s letting his emotions get ahead of logic. Sorry you have to pay fir sex, jerk.

  • Anneke V.
    3 days

    🤮