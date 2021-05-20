back
Some Palestinians and Israelis are working together for peace
"I am Palestinian and an Israeli citizen, and I'm afraid and hurt. But the fact that we're all reunited here helps me to have hope." Some Palestinians and Israeli people are joining forces and calling for an end to the war.
05/20/2021 7:58 PM
Darakhshan N.15 minutes
What about getting rid of israeli army, airforce! believe me it'll bring peace...
Kyle T.an hour
Get rid of Hamas, it'd help a lot!
Djamai S.an hour
Peace now!