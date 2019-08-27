Something Doesn’t Add Up at the G7...

Fighting for shared prosperity

This is the “family portrait” of G7 leaders. Here are the leaders’ spouses who took part in the photoshoot. Here is Angela Merkel, the German chancellor. In this picture, she is the only woman to lead a country. The G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council released its Recommendations for advancing Gender Equality and the empowerment of girls and women and Call to Action. The Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC) was created by Prime Minister Trudeau during Canada's G7 presidency in 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron renewed it in 2019 by renewing its members and its mandate.

1 woman and 23 men. Out of 152 elected chiefs of state, there’s only 10 women, according to the UN. That’s 6.6% of women. The Advisory Council has identified 79 good practices in gender equality laws in 4 sectors (violence, economic empowerment, education and health, discrimination) and in all regions of the world. It calls on the leaders of the G7 and other countries to commit themselves, through the "Biarritz Partnership", to adopt and implement progressive legislative frameworks for gender equality, drawing on its recommendations. In particular, it calls on the leaders to: End gender-based violence; ensure equitable and quality education and health; promote economic empowerment; ensure full equality between women and men in public policies.

It calls on States to ensure the necessary funding for the implementation of laws and to monitor them on a regular basis, as well as to abolish any discriminatory measures against women that may persist. More than 2.5 billion girls and women worldwide are affected by discriminatory laws and lack of legal protection. The actions of many brave girls and women have broken the silence and highlighted the urgent need for strong and determined action. The Council urges the leaders of the G7 to be as courageous and courageous as girls and women are every day.

Brut.