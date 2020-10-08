back

Spain's Equality Minister on being a woman

"What does being a woman mean to you?" Here's how Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero responded.

10/08/2020 3:11 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 3:12 PM
11 comments

  • Marcie A.
    20 minutes

    I sacrificed thirty years of my life only to be left when I got sick. Ladies take care of yourself too.

  • Rene S.
    an hour

    She us right. Women. Need equality. So when a ship sinks. Men and children get off 1st. Women. Should be up for draft in the military. And they should force women to take on jobs like fishing in the ocean and firefighters and so on.

  • Mario H.
    2 hours

    Toda la definición de mujer rota en torno al victimismo? Interesante 😂

  • Tammy F.
    3 hours

    Does she happen to be BFF with AOC? Two Wonder Women on the same planet at the same time.

  • Carlos E.
    4 hours

    Es la verdad

  • Diana B.
    4 hours

    Amen!! 🙏

  • Joseph Y.
    4 hours

    Epic words

  • Fathima F.
    5 hours

    Word!

  • Bonnie H.
    5 hours

    Rock on woman!!! Absolutely correct 💖

  • Ana S.
    5 hours

    Comunista Gucci

  • Brut
    6 hours

    Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero dropped a political bombshell on Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies: a plan to repeal the 2015 reform of the abortion law: https://english.elpais.com/politics/2020-10-08/spain-seeks-law-change-to-allow-16-and-17-year-olds-to-abort-without-parental-consent.html

