back
Spain's Equality Minister on being a woman
"What does being a woman mean to you?" Here's how Spain's Equality Minister Irene Montero responded.
10/08/2020 3:11 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 3:12 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Marcie A.20 minutes
I sacrificed thirty years of my life only to be left when I got sick. Ladies take care of yourself too.
Rene S.an hour
She us right. Women. Need equality. So when a ship sinks. Men and children get off 1st. Women. Should be up for draft in the military. And they should force women to take on jobs like fishing in the ocean and firefighters and so on.
Mario H.2 hours
Toda la definición de mujer rota en torno al victimismo? Interesante 😂
Tammy F.3 hours
Does she happen to be BFF with AOC? Two Wonder Women on the same planet at the same time.
Carlos E.4 hours
Es la verdad
Diana B.4 hours
Amen!! 🙏
Joseph Y.4 hours
Epic words
Fathima F.5 hours
Word!
Bonnie H.5 hours
Rock on woman!!! Absolutely correct 💖
Ana S.5 hours
Comunista Gucci
Brut6 hours
Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero dropped a political bombshell on Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies: a plan to repeal the 2015 reform of the abortion law: https://english.elpais.com/politics/2020-10-08/spain-seeks-law-change-to-allow-16-and-17-year-olds-to-abort-without-parental-consent.html