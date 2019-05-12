Street Artist’s Mural Brings Attention to Child Labor

Jorge Gerada is painting one of New York’s largest-ever murals to bring awareness about the global issue of child labor and child slavery. Painted on the Westin Hotel Grand Central, the mural stands at 13 stories high. The murals are part of a project by Street Art For Mankind to commemorate 100 years of the International Labor Organization. For him, it's important that art also contain elements of reality that change and inspire the world.

“I think what ends up happening with child labor or any other kind of let’s say, social ill that exists. Everybody thinks that someone else is taking care of it. And this is a kind of piece that hopefully lets people say like maybe I should come on board as well.” Jorge states to fight for your rights through activisim.

Jorge Rodríguez-Gerada is a Cuban-American Contemporary Humanatarian Artist. Born in Cuba on February 5, 1966 and raised in the United States. He predominantly creates his work in urban spaces on a large scale. He was a founding member of the early ‘90s New York Culture Jamming movement working first with the group ‘Artfux’ and later with the 'Cicada Corps of Artists', during this period he launched interventions upon billboards and public advertising.

Jorge goes on to say, “from my body of work that I really care about the human condition we as as citizens of this world. Our main goal should be to make life better for our fellow man. From a person. And uh as well as a better place for our children to inherit.”

Today, more than 200 million children are child laborers according to World Counts. Gerada hopes his mural can inspire viewers to help.

Brut.