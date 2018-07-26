back

Survivors of Domestic Violence Given Paid Leave in NZ

Survivors of domestic violence just won a major victory in New Zealand — paid leave. 🙌

07/26/2018 7:01 PM
  • 599.0k
  • 29

Stand Up

15 comments

  • Hope Z.
    02/27/2019 20:16

    💟 **PLEASE SHARE** Hi sisters , have started a women's fb page for survivors of domestic violence or who are still going through it. It's all about women supporting Other Women giving encouraging messages and supporting one another. https://www.facebook.com/groups/264869430667660/

  • Subhani B.
    08/29/2018 14:32

    Happy holocaust day

  • Safdar N.
    08/28/2018 15:00

    Good

  • Mana S.
    08/12/2018 17:23

    Excellent connectivity for women

  • Subbarao T.
    08/04/2018 23:38

    Good concrete Woman

  • Sunil K.
    08/03/2018 05:57

    nice bills. Great newziland

  • Chris H.
    07/30/2018 02:28

    Lol!!

  • Cahal B.
    07/28/2018 12:19

    Bet this never applies to a man whos endured domestic violence

  • Kolora B.
    07/28/2018 07:17

    It should be a global law.

  • Romesa Q.
    07/27/2018 13:04

    this is so so amazing- why did no one ever think this was a thing before .-.

  • Romanella B.
    07/27/2018 12:44

    FINALLY

  • Barbara S.
    07/27/2018 01:59

    I am delighted to see that mankind IS progressing! Yes!

  • Stan B.
    07/26/2018 23:00

    I like it

  • Ruthann H.
    07/26/2018 22:36

    Finally, some humanity.

  • Gareth K.
    07/26/2018 19:15

    It applies to male victims too of course?