Sweden's coronavirus strategy

Sweden Succeeded. There are two important points.
Let’s go through the logic. (David, maybe you can check my math)
5,500/10,000,000=.00055 or .055% of the population.
1% of 10,000,000 is 100,000, which means the Swedish deaths were about 1/20th of 1%.
The majority of Sweden deaths were in March and April when treatment didn’t exist. 90% by the beginning of June. Now it’s near 0.
Using that % of Sweden’s population and apply to the U.S. population and it = 187,000. That’s what the maximum U.S. covid deaths will be if we match deaths per capita with Sweden.
340,000,000 x .00055=187,000
We are at 150,000 (including suicides, motorcycle accidents, etc that are also counted in covid numbers).
So if you believe we will not have more than 187,000 deaths, we are near the END of the pandemic.
If you believe our U.S. totals will end AT 187,000, then all the mask wearing and shutdowns were a waste of time and destroyed millions of jobs and businesses, racked up massive national debt, ruined millions of lives, caused massive increases in suicides, drug overdoses and mental health crisisall for nothing. We matched Sweden’s outcome but Sweden businesses are doing well where the US has a 33% drop in GDP.
The moment we have over 187,000 “covid” deaths is the moment that Sweden’s plan was far superior to the United States. It means Sweden had less deaths per capita AND they saved their economy and complete social collapse like the U.S.
If you believe the U.S. plan is better than Sweden, that means you believe the U.S. will have less per capital deaths than Sweden. That means you also believe we are close to the end of the virus.
Which do you believe? Was Sweden wrong or are we at the end of the Pandemic? It is one or the other.
Cabrillos Lazir Jr.
Trump’s model!
Let them die enough!
ito cnsbi mo mdam ohh
Thank you Sweden for letting us know that you are carrying the nasty bug OMG😱
I think they followed the saying of John Lennon..Let it Be. 🙄
Thankyou Sweden for showing us what not to do. 😖
Swedish model is much like the US and UK model now anyway, rampant transmission of virus and large number of deaths. Something to aim for!
Every countries got its own way n idea about solving problems
u still work in aged-care homes?
It seems the elderly in nursing homes where abandoned to die as they no longer had any value to society.
They let weak people die?
And the strong survive?
What happens to their cemeteries? Not also overwhelmed?
It’s because sweden does not give the medical treatment the elderly people seek, that’s why the hospitals are not overwhelmed
And they loosing
Sweden had big lapses in people staying in nursing homes the government is being questioned on wether they were given adequate care and interventions or the government focused on under population only...
Sweden has the highest number of deaths and cases in Scandanavia .. that's enough argument against this approach
New Zeland did a complete lockdown and now there are no cases of Corona🤷🏽♀️
I think we should get rid of you you POS 😃😃😃
Republicans still want to massmurder americans
See there are very intelligent people left on the earth
50 comments
