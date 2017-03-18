Swedish deputy's plea to end famine while holding her baby

Swedish deputy Jytte Guteland gave a powerful plea to end famine in Africa, while holding her baby son in her arms during European Parliament's debate.
11 comments
Shavon Q.03/31/2017 18:35
is helping to end hunger.
Stacey B.03/20/2017 20:29
Either way and for whatever reason it is fine. Good for her for having the courage to make her point.
Hannah B.03/20/2017 19:31
"In my child, I see the children of the world." That quote, man.
Melissa V.03/20/2017 19:13
She's just doing her mommy duties while on the job. Nothing wrong with that.
Keith C.03/20/2017 17:02
Nobody manipulates emotionally better
Danielle V.03/20/2017 16:56
Maybe we should focus more on what she is saying.....
Hussein A.03/20/2017 15:41
God bless you maam
Michael R.03/20/2017 15:11
I'm still stuck on the part where a white person, and not a citizen of the countries mentioned, is the one representing the people...
John J.03/20/2017 15:06
End Famine? Find a way to end fertility over there. Sad and terrible but necessary
Snelson D.03/20/2017 14:47
This is reality! Mothers who work and raise children at the same time. Hats off to this woman.
Haley H.03/20/2017 12:59
All while dealing with her own baby wanting to play with the microphone. Bless her heart.