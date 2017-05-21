Swedish ministers resign

Swedish politicians don't joke around with ethics!
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 03:37
Aida is so fucking hot..
Fionna F.05/24/2017 11:23
Good!! I love Sweden
Lori P.05/22/2017 19:02
Can you imagine
Tomasz B.05/22/2017 05:18
I wish these were the only ethics problems we had here .... smh 🤦♂️
Shaurya D.05/22/2017 04:07
so cute, they don't know what corruption is
Landon W.05/22/2017 04:03
I don't think this is about anti-feminism guys. Yes they are women. And what they did is hardly diabolical. It's just countries have a different way of doing things.
Tad M.05/22/2017 03:11
are these all true?
Andrew O.05/22/2017 02:30
Im moving to Sweden lol
Davis N.05/22/2017 02:29
Sorry we don't understand these things you call "ethics" but, in my defense so doesn't the president. 😒
Ametaf J.05/22/2017 02:27
do the swedes know about american politicians
Vugar A.05/22/2017 01:30
fyi
Ava V.05/22/2017 01:29
William le Grand is this for real?
Denise B.05/22/2017 01:28
Alexander J Rector
Cory L.05/22/2017 00:11
We would have no politicians in America haha
Maxim I.05/22/2017 00:05
Question Why are they all women?
Abyson S.05/21/2017 22:54
Albin Thottiyil if that was the case, in the US, we wouldn't have anyone in public office anymore...:-)
Darlene A.05/21/2017 22:36
Can they teach American politicians what the word Ethics means?
Javier A.05/21/2017 22:34
Pb
Nick C.05/21/2017 20:59
Leslie Knope?
Rudi B.05/21/2017 20:52
We have yet to find out what scandal would make out own politicians resign.