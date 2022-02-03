back
TBT: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inaugural speech
"Each of us is president." This was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inaugural speech on May 20, 2019 ...
03/02/2022 1:57 PM
4 comments
Kovvada N.28 minutes
He was a comedian no comedy in a war take help from other's to protect your country.
Sèamas Ò.29 minutes
All an act.. it's a movie.. people around the world are copping on to the 1 sided story.. All an act.. but remember God sees all🙏 you will answer to him and only him🙏
Fong S.39 minutes
world best actor zelenskyy everyday do online movie show the world he was best ever actor in this world.
Moses G.42 minutes
Never support neo nazi supporter https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk