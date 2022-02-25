back

TBT: When Putin was sworn in

Throwback to when Vladimir Putin was sworn in and pledged “to protect the rights and liberties of the people and the citizenry.”

02/25/2022 11:57 PM
7 comments

  • John S.
    7 minutes

    Sounds like Trump’s play list. No wonder Putin is his hero. Masters of deceit, floaters in the cesspool of deceptive politics.

  • Lydia F.
    11 minutes

    He has an evil heart . He don't care innocent people are dying cause by his barbaric actions..

  • German C.
    12 minutes

    El comunista para llegar al poder son capaces de vender hasta su propia madre, ambición, odió y resentimiento. Definitivamente estos personajes son nefastos para nuestro planeta.

  • Kannaki S.
    24 minutes

    He is an idiot...

  • Pai R.
    27 minutes

    URAAaaa

  • Karan
    33 minutes

    We need more leaders like Putin.....knows how to lead a country.

  • Luigi S.
    35 minutes

    Black hearted 🖤

