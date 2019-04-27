back
Terrorist attack survivor fights for women's equality
She was shot for wanting an education — but Breshna Musazai didn't let the Taliban's attack stop her from graduating. 👩🏽🎓✊🏽
04/21/2019 3:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:49 AM
12 comments
Alexander B.04/27/2019 17:47
Amazing woman. It’s hilariously depressing how some men are so terrified of female empowerment.
Vikas K.04/26/2019 15:33
Malala was shot point blank and she returned unscathed, while this lady was shot in her leg and yet she was disabled. Because Malala is a fraud coming from a fraud country. Kudos to this girl
Johnny B.04/22/2019 17:33
I find it stunning that she still decides to accept misogyny. According to nutjob man written religion, 'God' orders women to cover. It's sad to see women still fall for such brainwashing and discrimination.
Aniee J.04/22/2019 05:34
Malal is fake and agenda of American .She is not liked by ppl of land .She is promoted by media.
Elma D.04/22/2019 01:26
Nasty cult brainwashed and suppressed women for almost 15 hundred years
Kenny K.04/22/2019 00:11
Very proud of you all yes education and learning is the key to everything amen
ڈاڑھی و.04/21/2019 23:00
Malla is froud lady
Hassan Z.04/21/2019 19:05
Ivan C.04/21/2019 18:57
Wow you are so Good I like to meet you if I can't ..?
Nita K.04/21/2019 18:34
You should fight for your individuality as well. The Creator made us ALL individuals and NEVER put man over us.
Mujibul H.04/21/2019 18:10
Very nice. Need her FB address
Shah R.04/21/2019 18:03
Respects