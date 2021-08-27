back
Terrorists target Kabul with deadly attacks
At least 100 are dead and many more are injured after multiple attacks by Islamic State terrorists in Kabul. Here's how it all unfolded from those who survived ...
08/27/2021 3:43 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 3:45 PM
43 comments
Ashraf Z.4 days
Marhaba. This. Is. islam
CCharlie4 days
Bulshit
Loubert L.4 days
Islamic state of terrorist
Catherine S.5 days
Submit your resignation or be court martialed
Jehad S.5 days
I am sad for oll the people who had been dad
Mario C.5 days
Surprised??? Why?? Those people have been living this way for centuries
Sebastian L.5 days
Biden is quoting anonymous? 😂
Tarun Y.5 days
I thought that ISIS is no more
Habib C.5 days
Islam has no connection with terrorism. So don't use words "Islamic State Terrorists"... Just use TERRORISTS.
Cairistiòna M.5 days
They are cowards to kill the innocent
Vishal G.5 days
Joe:
Emmanuel Z.5 days
I think this issue needs Trump , he would have reacted in a different way than this guy of yours
Koresi T.5 days
USA should not spend too much time in Afganistan and withdraw troops early to avoid more casualties. see UK, France and other allies not interfering in another country.
Emma J.5 days
So the Taliban take over ,and Isis start setting off bombs pray for Afghanistan ,who are to guard the guards
Ashwani S.5 days
Do you know what's the most strange thing here? It's the people on social media who are suppoting Taliban and ISIS-K, and are mostly Pakistani, and thousands others across the globe. I am worried for these mindsets - "how someone can support killing of innocent people!!" -- I don't know past of Taliban, I just know they cannot be human. Countries like China, and Pakistan are supporting these terrorism openly. Unfortunately, we share one world with these type of people.
La B.5 days
This is what happened when you allow other countries in your land
Nabila P.5 days
You are the real terrorist -
Vinod S.5 days
Kindness and generosity is good..But what if the refugee acceptance is cautiousless and blind that will make you pay a big price for it later..You keep loving them and what if they keep fooling you in return.Numerous instances of atrocities are there (happened and happening now) around the world in countries who gave shelter to refugees..What if they make your home peace-less and hell in the name of their religion and their ideologies.Pressure for refugee accommodation may be part of a conspiracy and agenda by some..be ready to face the repurcussions if not learned from the lessons.
Deaf W.6 days
كذاب في امريكا خداع الارهاب عنف موجود
Russell C.6 days
The president sound like liam nesson from taken.