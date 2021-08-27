back

Terrorists target Kabul with deadly attacks

At least 100 are dead and many more are injured after multiple attacks by Islamic State terrorists in Kabul. Here's how it all unfolded from those who survived ...

08/27/2021 3:43 PMupdated: 08/27/2021 3:45 PM

43 comments

  • Ashraf Z.
    4 days

    Marhaba. This. Is. islam

  • CCharlie
    4 days

    Bulshit

  • Loubert L.
    4 days

    Islamic state of terrorist

  • Catherine S.
    5 days

    Submit your resignation or be court martialed

  • Jehad S.
    5 days

    I am sad for oll the people who had been dad

  • Mario C.
    5 days

    Surprised??? Why?? Those people have been living this way for centuries

  • Sebastian L.
    5 days

    Biden is quoting anonymous? 😂

  • Tarun Y.
    5 days

    I thought that ISIS is no more

  • Habib C.
    5 days

    Islam has no connection with terrorism. So don't use words "Islamic State Terrorists"... Just use TERRORISTS.

  • Cairistiòna M.
    5 days

    They are cowards to kill the innocent

  • Vishal G.
    5 days

    Joe:

  • Emmanuel Z.
    5 days

    I think this issue needs Trump , he would have reacted in a different way than this guy of yours

  • Koresi T.
    5 days

    USA should not spend too much time in Afganistan and withdraw troops early to avoid more casualties. see UK, France and other allies not interfering in another country.

  • Emma J.
    5 days

    So the Taliban take over ,and Isis start setting off bombs pray for Afghanistan ,who are to guard the guards

  • Ashwani S.
    5 days

    Do you know what's the most strange thing here? It's the people on social media who are suppoting Taliban and ISIS-K, and are mostly Pakistani, and thousands others across the globe. I am worried for these mindsets - "how someone can support killing of innocent people!!" -- I don't know past of Taliban, I just know they cannot be human. Countries like China, and Pakistan are supporting these terrorism openly. Unfortunately, we share one world with these type of people.

  • La B.
    5 days

    This is what happened when you allow other countries in your land

  • Nabila P.
    5 days

    You are the real terrorist -

  • Vinod S.
    5 days

    Kindness and generosity is good..But what if the refugee acceptance is cautiousless and blind that will make you pay a big price for it later..You keep loving them and what if they keep fooling you in return.Numerous instances of atrocities are there (happened and happening now) around the world in countries who gave shelter to refugees..What if they make your home peace-less and hell in the name of their religion and their ideologies.Pressure for refugee accommodation may be part of a conspiracy and agenda by some..be ready to face the repurcussions if not learned from the lessons.

  • Deaf W.
    6 days

    كذاب في امريكا خداع الارهاب عنف موجود

  • Russell C.
    6 days

    The president sound like liam nesson from taken.