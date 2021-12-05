back

The 2021 Israel-Palestine conflict, explained

The Israel-Palestine conflict is at its worst in 7 years. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing crisis ...

05/12/2021 2:25 PM
105 comments

  • Bonney N.
    5 minutes

    2x5

  • Tab V.
    5 minutes

    Israelites defend your land

  • Myles I.
    5 minutes

    Stand with Israel, stay strong ❤️🇮🇱

  • Ness B.
    6 minutes

    It's not a conflict it's a crime against humain rights !

  • Hamza N.
    6 minutes

    Conflict is between to equal sides This is a massacre.

  • Ray A.
    6 minutes

    This is a Hamas propaganda site

  • Var P.
    7 minutes

    Let's goooo Israel

  • SàMy R.
    8 minutes

    🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

  • Rio E.
    8 minutes

    P E A C E ON EARTH✌🌍

  • Mohammed M.
    9 minutes

    You gonna pay for this @israel

  • Hairi A.
    9 minutes

    Let the war begin

  • Sonam R.
    10 minutes

    A simple divide and rule policy of the west. An intruders oppression will always lead to retaliation in any society. Labeling nationalist groups as 'terrorist' is an ancient art. Funny.

  • Rawand A.
    10 minutes

    God bless Israel again Muslim terrorist 🙏🏻🇮🇱💪🏻

  • Nadia D.
    11 minutes

    من تونس 🇹�ia🇹🇳 إن لم تكن فلسطين قضيتك الأولي ،فلا قضية لك ولا مبدأ. 💪⁦❤️⁩ ‏بكل لغات العالم 🙏 🇵🇸 #ح_ighbheikhон_Шеhallerraer_drriore جh_#أنقذوا_حي_الشيخ_لسطين #GazaUnderAttack

  • Mustafa M.
    11 minutes

    if palastine were hundus india would definitely speak against israel but they are Muslim so does hypocrisy

  • Said I.
    12 minutes

    Pigs and fat rats stealing lands of defenceless innocent people.

  • Jian N.
    12 minutes

    This indicates that our Lord JESUS ​​CHRIST will soon return !!! let us strengthen our will and be faithful to God.😇🥰

  • Syahidi H.
    13 minutes

    boikot penjualan minyak dan bahan mentah kepada sekutu israel.hipokrit suka bercakap bohong

  • Jean W.
    13 minutes

    Obviously attacking al-Aqsa was a provocation to create chaos and influence and delay the judgment of the Court regarding the evictions.

