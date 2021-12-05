back
The 2021 Israel-Palestine conflict, explained
The Israel-Palestine conflict is at its worst in 7 years. Here's what you need to know about the ongoing crisis ...
05/12/2021 2:25 PM
105 comments
Bonney N.5 minutes
2x5
Tab V.5 minutes
Israelites defend your land
Myles I.5 minutes
Stand with Israel, stay strong ❤️🇮🇱
Ness B.6 minutes
It's not a conflict it's a crime against humain rights !
Hamza N.6 minutes
Conflict is between to equal sides This is a massacre.
Ray A.6 minutes
This is a Hamas propaganda site
Var P.7 minutes
Let's goooo Israel
SàMy R.8 minutes
🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸
Rio E.8 minutes
P E A C E ON EARTH✌🌍
Mohammed M.9 minutes
You gonna pay for this @israel
Hairi A.9 minutes
Let the war begin
Sonam R.10 minutes
A simple divide and rule policy of the west. An intruders oppression will always lead to retaliation in any society. Labeling nationalist groups as 'terrorist' is an ancient art. Funny.
Rawand A.10 minutes
God bless Israel again Muslim terrorist 🙏🏻🇮🇱💪🏻
Nadia D.11 minutes
Nadia D.11 minutes
Mustafa M.11 minutes
if palastine were hundus india would definitely speak against israel but they are Muslim so does hypocrisy
Said I.12 minutes
Pigs and fat rats stealing lands of defenceless innocent people.
Jian N.12 minutes
This indicates that our Lord JESUS CHRIST will soon return !!! let us strengthen our will and be faithful to God.😇🥰
Syahidi H.13 minutes
boikot penjualan minyak dan bahan mentah kepada sekutu israel.hipokrit suka bercakap bohong
Jean W.13 minutes
Obviously attacking al-Aqsa was a provocation to create chaos and influence and delay the judgment of the Court regarding the evictions.