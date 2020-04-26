back

The cautionary tale of Hokkaido's second quarantine

The Japanese island of Hokkaido thought it had defeated the novel coronavirus — until a second wave of infections hit.

04/26/2020 2:02 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:19

    The cautionary tale of Hokkaido's second quarantine

  2. 5:40

    Trump competes with other nations on coronavirus response

  3. 2:52

    Kansas farmer gifts N95 mask to NYC doctor: Cuomo

  4. 3:16

    Dr. Birx reacts to Donald Trump's suggestions on how to fight COVID-19

  5. 6:42

    Coronavirus responses: Florida vs. California

  6. 4:21

    U.S. anti-lockdown protests begin

0 comments