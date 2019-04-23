The Comedian Who Just Became President of Ukraine

He's been a comedian, a movie star, and a fake president. Now he's the actual President of Ukraine.
8 comments
Konstantin Y.04/25/2019 12:33
Клоун 🤡 🤡 шут
Zohair G.04/24/2019 17:10
Finally a president who can stand against it's people's faces and say : " what are you looking at me for? I'm just an actor"
Keesha M.04/24/2019 04:33
Now what kind of idiots would elect a TV star to become the president of a whole nation? Oh wait...🤔🤔🤔🤔
Tetiana D.04/23/2019 08:18
That's a shame for us. 😫
Alex G.04/23/2019 06:54
Nice
Nikita Z.04/23/2019 03:31
He is not a president yet, but will become in a month
Jason S.04/23/2019 03:13
Ok. I laughed at first, but then I checked his policies, and ok. Cool!
Ann B.04/23/2019 02:13
They have a comedian and we have a clown!