The Comedian Who Just Became President of Ukraine

He's been a comedian, a movie star, and a fake president. Now he's the actual President of Ukraine.

04/23/2019 12:14 AM
  • 175.3k
  • 14

Politics

8 comments

  • Konstantin Y.
    04/25/2019 12:33

    Клоун 🤡 🤡 шут

  • Zohair G.
    04/24/2019 17:10

    Finally a president who can stand against it's people's faces and say : " what are you looking at me for? I'm just an actor"

  • Keesha M.
    04/24/2019 04:33

    Now what kind of idiots would elect a TV star to become the president of a whole nation? Oh wait...🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Tetiana D.
    04/23/2019 08:18

    That's a shame for us. 😫

  • Alex G.
    04/23/2019 06:54

    Nice

  • Nikita Z.
    04/23/2019 03:31

    He is not a president yet, but will become in a month

  • Jason S.
    04/23/2019 03:13

    Ok. I laughed at first, but then I checked his policies, and ok. Cool!

  • Ann B.
    04/23/2019 02:13

    They have a comedian and we have a clown!