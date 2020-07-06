back

The femicide epidemic in Mexico

In Mexico, over 3800 women were slain in 2019. And of these murders, most have gone unpunished. Brut traveled to the heart of women's fight against femicide.

06/07/2020 6:00 PM
1 comment

  • Drew M.
    16 minutes

    This is just further proof that the convention in the US and around the world should not be just limited to racial inequality. Everyone, I mean everyone should stand up and use what level of privilege they may have to fight against racism, sexism, homophobia, islamophobia, and all forms of injustice. First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. -Martin Niemöller