The Finns are the world's happiest people
We know which country is the happiest. 🇫🇮
03/17/2018 10:07 AM
187 comments
Abdullah D.03/22/2018 06:59
Australia is also in top ten by the way 😛
Allan E.03/22/2018 00:17
Who pays or their free health care?
Callum A.03/21/2018 18:27
I’m off
Marshall L.03/21/2018 15:58
I mean Denmark has been the happiest country for serval years, i think last year norway took the pride from Denmark, yet its hard to believe finland now has that title
Kamila J.03/21/2018 00:48
just read the comments... won´t happen again...
Gábor S.03/20/2018 21:15
Fuckit first define happiness!it isnot equal to life standards
Gábor S.03/20/2018 21:14
Where icanget my immigration approval?😄😄
Liudvikas P.03/20/2018 20:59
Specifically made for one more crisis of migrants. Fins are next Happy country that will be destroyed by migrants. Not long will your safety last if you take Muslim hordes, get ready for no go zones and terror attacks every week
Axel M.03/20/2018 20:33
😇😇😇😇 moi je dis ça .... je dis rien
Petra J.03/20/2018 20:22
<3
Adil R.03/20/2018 20:10
Yet they have the rank with highest suicide rate countries in the world!!!
Marek P.03/20/2018 19:56
Bhutan is the happiest contry!!!
Gemma S.03/20/2018 19:39
😉
Kinley W.03/20/2018 19:26
Want to live also.
Mait O.03/20/2018 19:08
I think Europe's people happiness is measured by the size of their paycheck, and other welfares.. That's why they are '' happy''.
Supansa L.03/20/2018 18:44
ไปอยู่กันถิ 😂
Laurentiu D.03/20/2018 18:22
E ma ia ti ghetele alea misto de la decatlon si haida sa merem sa ne facem un rost in veata. vii?
Sergei M.03/20/2018 18:05
Strange. Finland is 1st in EU for suicide! Most of them are teenagers and adolescents.
Roberto L.03/20/2018 17:26
For the happiest country in the world they sure do commit quite a lot of suicides... http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/DDN-20170517-1
Martin K.03/20/2018 17:08
move to Finland? ;)