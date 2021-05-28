back

The forgotten genocide of the 20th century

Germany has admitted for the first time that it committed genocide in Namibia by killing an estimated 100,000 people. This is the story of the forgotten genocide of the 20th century…

05/28/2021 7:58 PM
6 comments

  • Iqra S.
    14 minutes

    They are repeating it continuously in Palestine.. They cowards have no courage to stand against Christians who did so but are ruling innocent Muslims.. No doubt they are thrown ones and cursed

  • Peter P.
    19 minutes

    Many Asian powers have to follow the steps n do the same for the humanity.

  • Kirk M.
    26 minutes

    What about the dinosaurs that ate the caveman?

  • Nancelle L.
    34 minutes

    So much violence in this world

  • Lucido E.
    an hour

    Hope israel have a courage to admit what they do to Palestinian innocent kids and civilians!

  • Djamai S.
    an hour

    What about Palestinians people!?

