The Glaring Similarity of the EU Central Bank’s Leadership
24 men. One woman. All white.
Other women in the room were there for decoration
The image of the European Central Bank's governing council published on social media by the bank's new president, Christine Lagarde went viral because it was made up of mostly males. 6 members of the council make up the bank's Executive Board. 19 are governors of the euro zone nations' central banks according the ECB. They are all white, dressed in business attire and over 40 years old. The youngest is Madis Müller, from Estonia, age 42.
Lagarde replaced Mario Draghi as ECB president and has invited the governing council, its top policymaking body, to present ideas on how to improve the central bank’s internal discussions. The issue of equality wass part of the agenda for her first council meeting. The meeting was hosted at the Schlosshotel Kronberg a luxury resort in a 19th-century castle. Lagarde became the European Central Bank's first female president in early November 2019. Before that, she was the first woman to head the International Monetary Fund, and France’s first female finance minister before that. But at this meeting the only other women in the room were there for decoration.
Lagarde is expected to deliver a major shakeup to the central bank. Financial Times reports that the reform plans range from holding regular votes on monetary policy to requiring that the president does not pre-announce policy plans. Nevertheless, these proposals could potentially bring widespread changes in terms of market interpretation of future policy meetings. With the new leadership in place, it could also open the door for some deeper makeovers and blockchain technology could be one of them. Lagarde is one of the few key monetary policymakers who is open to digital currency. Her positive stance on crypto highlights the possibility of having a more blockchain-friendly environment in Europe under a Lagarde-led ECB.
Drew E.8 hours
what ethnicity would you expect in the literal homeland of white people? Are there videos angry that African central banks are all ran by people of an African ethnicity?
Mike P.10 hours
Takes a lot of make up to cover the scales.
John H.11 hours
You need say no more.
Marco S.14 hours
As they are destroying South America as we speak
Jay M.a day
I should care why?
Tj T.a day
But yet the UK has one of the worst economy's on the planet 🤣😂🤣
Darryll R.a day
All central banks are debt slavery pyramid schemes sucking the people's wealth DRY. Obsolete parasites.
Sajid B.a day
Ummm yes, Europe is white. Your point is?
Anna P.2 days
This is Europe what color should they be ?🤦🏻♀️
Johnathan R.2 days
Umm what's the % of white people in Europe? Just wondering cause if it's idk around 80% or something then this is just based on people who think equality means u get a job just so photos looks racially diverse.
Neal H.2 days
Does Brut not understand that Europe is a predominantly white continent. Now if it was An African Union centralized banking meeting and they were all white I would say "that's weird" but seriously guys, its Europe.
James E.2 days
Sounds like a gender and racial shortcoming due to lack of educational achievement
Alex S.3 days
How does Brut media make money?
Leonardo E.3 days
Last time I check Europe was a white continent...
Chadwick A.3 days
Reporting this ad. Clearly an Anti-white hit piece.
Chad T.3 days
This is news 😂😂😂😂😂 from a few thousand years ago😂😂
Giovanni D.3 days
So is race and color more important than experience and achivements? Im puertorican and have a ged so I should be on that counsil just because? Now if they dont have the expertise in that area and are just there because they are white then yes its wrong.
Joel A.4 days
Cojio a todos vlancos por q los negros.roban
Bryant S.4 days
Who cares like Jesus leave them be so what there almost all men not everything has to be equal
Joseluis D.4 days
MENTIRA. también es HOMBRE con Vestido de MUJER