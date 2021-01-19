back
The life of Alexei Navalny
He's one of Vladmir Putin's main political opponents. He was just arrested upon his return to Russian soil, months after being poisoned. This is Alexei Navalny's story.
01/19/2021 8:30 PMupdated: 01/19/2021 8:33 PM
7 comments
Kiyix P.10 minutes
This the same as in Uganda 🇺🇬 .
Mel O.15 minutes
Someone please remind trump not to drink the koolaide putin offers him.
Brian G.24 minutes
Who would want to return to a shi t hole country.
Moises M.31 minutes
Main? How many votes did he get real7now?
Adrian P.32 minutes
That’s the last you see of him then
Zach C.32 minutes
In America today they would deem this man a white nationalist and a spreader of "misinformation" for daring to appose The Party
Ahmed M.37 minutes
💪🏻