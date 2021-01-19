back

The life of Alexei Navalny

He's one of Vladmir Putin's main political opponents. He was just arrested upon his return to Russian soil, months after being poisoned. This is Alexei Navalny's story.

01/19/2021 8:30 PMupdated: 01/19/2021 8:33 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:55

    The life of Alexei Navalny

  2. 3:30

    How the "OK Hand" Became a Symbol of Hate

  3. 6:15

    The history of presidential pets

  4. 3:30

    FBI getting tips on Capitol Rioters from dating apps

  5. 4:10

    Trump administration: From friend to foe

  6. 3:21

    Remember when Obama surprised Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

7 comments

  • Kiyix P.
    10 minutes

    This the same as in Uganda 🇺🇬 .

  • Mel O.
    15 minutes

    Someone please remind trump not to drink the koolaide putin offers him.

  • Brian G.
    24 minutes

    Who would want to return to a shi t hole country.

  • Moises M.
    31 minutes

    Main? How many votes did he get real7now?

  • Adrian P.
    32 minutes

    That’s the last you see of him then

  • Zach C.
    32 minutes

    In America today they would deem this man a white nationalist and a spreader of "misinformation" for daring to appose The Party

  • Ahmed M.
    37 minutes

    💪🏻

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.