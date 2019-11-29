The Life of Ariana Grande

What's next for the mega popstar?

She is nicknamed "the new Mariah Carey”, she has more than 167 million subscribers on Instagram, this is Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande was born in 1993 in Florida to parents of Italian origin. Since childhood, she has suffered from hypoglycemia and hyperactivity. At 15, she took her first steps on stage in the Broadway musical "13". Two years later, she became famous for her role as Cat Valentine in "Victorious" and recorded several songs for the soundtrack of the series. At 19, she released the single "The Way", a duet with rapper Mac Miller, and a few months later, she released her first album "Yours Truly". On November 5, 2013, she announced her decision to become "100% vegan" on Twitter. At 20, she was invited by the Obamas to sing at the White House. In 2015, she began The Honeymoon Tour, her first world tour.

On May 22, 2017, an explosion killed 22 people following one of her concerts in Manchester. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State. Later, she confessed to be a victim of post-traumatic stress. At 25, she was named Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine. In September 2018, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose. In November 2018, the music video of her song "Thank U, Next" was viewed more than 55 million times in less than 24 hours on YouTube. The following year, her 4th album "Sweetener" won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Album.” In February 2019, she made music history by occupying the top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her songs: "Thank U, Next", "Break up with your Girlfriend" and "7 Rings". This record had been held by the Beatles since 1964.

In November 2019, after cancelling several concerts due to health problems, she resumed her world tour. At 26, on November 21, 2019, Ariana Grande publicly announced her support for Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing Democratic candidate in the 2020 United States presidential election

