The Life of Ariana Grande
She just publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election. At only 26 years old, she already made music history. This is the story of Ariana Grande.
What's next for the mega popstar?
She is nicknamed "the new Mariah Carey”, she has more than 167 million subscribers on Instagram, this is Ariana Grande. Ariana Grande was born in 1993 in Florida to parents of Italian origin. Since childhood, she has suffered from hypoglycemia and hyperactivity. At 15, she took her first steps on stage in the Broadway musical "13". Two years later, she became famous for her role as Cat Valentine in "Victorious" and recorded several songs for the soundtrack of the series. At 19, she released the single "The Way", a duet with rapper Mac Miller, and a few months later, she released her first album "Yours Truly". On November 5, 2013, she announced her decision to become "100% vegan" on Twitter. At 20, she was invited by the Obamas to sing at the White House. In 2015, she began The Honeymoon Tour, her first world tour.
On May 22, 2017, an explosion killed 22 people following one of her concerts in Manchester. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State. Later, she confessed to be a victim of post-traumatic stress. At 25, she was named Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine. In September 2018, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose. In November 2018, the music video of her song "Thank U, Next" was viewed more than 55 million times in less than 24 hours on YouTube. The following year, her 4th album "Sweetener" won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Album.” In February 2019, she made music history by occupying the top 3 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her songs: "Thank U, Next", "Break up with your Girlfriend" and "7 Rings". This record had been held by the Beatles since 1964.
In November 2019, after cancelling several concerts due to health problems, she resumed her world tour. At 26, on November 21, 2019, Ariana Grande publicly announced her support for Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing Democratic candidate in the 2020 United States presidential election
Brut.
Zachary F.3 hours
O V E R R A T E D in 2 yrs this millenial will expect to be a hall of famer or her star on walk of fame
Amber A.a day
Smh...🤦🏻♀️
Marty S.a day
Smoking hot
MaGali M.a day
She is so pretty! But why i keep thinking she doesnt look healthy 😪too skinny 🙁😔
Liberty R.a day
She really is remarkable I watched her since I was little to see her now is amazing she has come so far!
Micah M.2 days
It's become an amusement for me to see the number of women in the spotlight calling for honesty while putting on a mask everyday to lie about their appearance. Let that honesty begin with the face. Don't hide the truth, Dorian Gray.
Zayn Ç.3 days
B** being her self 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they only want fame and money 💵
Cuba M.3 days
I'm old who is she, my sisters would kill to have eyelashes like that! LOL IMAO
Eli G.4 days
Love you Ariana.
Michael W.4 days
This is a transgender BOY
Luis F.6 days
To me is just disturbing the dichotomy of her image... she can not shake that little pre-scholar pigtails elementary school girl ... and then she dresses like a little str€€t vvalker ... I can not process that well... motivating little girls to dress like Prost¡tut€s... however, she does have a beautiful canary voice...
Emily T.6 days
If you like Bernie sanders move to Venezuela.
Nisha J.6 days
Lol......
Hillard W.7 days
Skank
Rita I.12/11/2019 17:51
I adore this young lady... just commented that the original post was really old
Chris M.12/11/2019 10:50
Nice person, dumb political beliefs.
Mark G.12/11/2019 07:27
What happened to the music industry?
Anthony G.12/11/2019 02:25
tell her and her gay brother to go to!####:(€/%===÷×\**
Julie F.12/10/2019 22:16
can't listen to this dummy talk yuck
Mark H.12/10/2019 21:33
She was born in 93....ok now I feel old....I graduated from high school in 95.