The Life of "El Chapo"

Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on Wednesday for a slew of drug trafficking crimes spanning almost three decades. This is the story of the world's most notorious drug lord.

07/17/2019 11:56 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:38 PM
12 comments

  • Jose C.
    07/30/2019 14:46

    SUPPLY & DEMAND SOMETHING THAT WILL NEVER END. IF ITS NOT EL CHAPO ITS GONNA BE SOMEONE ELSE. IN THE 70S WOODSTOCK TIMES WHO CAN THEY BLAME ALL THE DRUGS FOR THAT.

  • Zachary B.
    07/22/2019 22:41

    "El Pharma Drogas" Oooooo, now that sounds more dangerous then "El Chapo". They also killed more people in history and made more than "El Chapo" ever did. But yet they drugs are legal. Still doing it too this day.

  • Jaime Z.
    07/18/2019 22:31

    Jajaja es otro pendejo de los pinches presidentes mexicanos con eyos se limpian y eyos srkedan con todo lo de eyos pinches4marranos

  • Mike T.
    07/17/2019 20:42

    ITS NEVER OVER

  • Alfonso S.
    07/17/2019 19:50

    Era y es un POBRE HUEVON...

  • John T.
    07/17/2019 17:01

    Sounds like your typical democrat.

  • Chris W.
    07/17/2019 16:39

    At least 26 are dead! Doesn't seem appropriate at all!

  • Jonathan S.
    07/17/2019 16:39

    Twenty tons of cocaine on an American ship wonder who put it there cause Chapo in jail

  • Frank M.
    07/17/2019 15:18

    Not so sure his sentence will stop Americans from wanting and using drugs...just saying...drug manufacturers of narcotic type pain meds want you to continue to take their addictive meds... addiction which serves corporate greed...and shareholders...think Michael Jackson....and opioid epidemic in America...we have spent how many “trillions” on drug interdiction? Who is actually making the money? Agencies....private prisons...politicians?

  • Brut
    07/17/2019 14:41

    For more on Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera's sentencing: https://www.npr.org/2019/07/17/742601114/el-chapo-is-sentenced-to-life-plus-30-years-in-prison-for-drug-crimes

  • David B.
    07/17/2019 14:28

    Chapeau !

  • David R.
    07/17/2019 14:12

    I actually would give that title to Big Pharma🤔

