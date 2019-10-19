The Life of Jagmeet Singh
He may have not unseated Justin Trudeau to become Canada’s new leader, but Jagmeet Singh has cemented himself as one of the country’s progressive leaders to watch. This is his story.
Lawyer, style icon and politician
Jagmeet Singh was born January 2, 1979 in Scarborough, Ontario to Sikh immigrants from Punjab, India. After spending his childhood in Canada and the U.S., he graduated with degrees in biology and law. He's fluent in 4 languages and an avid jiu-jitsu athlete. After becoming a lawyer, he provided pro bono legal advice to community organizations — regardless of shared beliefs, which he elaborated about on Vice News. In 2010, he advised activists protesting a visiting Indian dignitary involved in the 1984 Delhi Pogrom against Sikhs. While unsuccessful, the event convinced him to run for office. In 2011, he won his first election in Ontario as a candidate for the National Democratic Party, becoming the first turban-wearing legislator in Ontario history.
Singh became known for his iconic turban and his style — and his ability to speak warmly to those who don’t share his beliefs. After NDP's leader stepped down in 2017, Singh decided to run. During his campaign, he went viral for talking down a heckler accusing him of wanting to implement Sharia law. After being elected NDP leader in October 2017, he became the first person of color to lead a major Canadian party. After Canada's Parliament was dissolved on September 11, 2019, he began campaigning to become prime minister of Canada — which surged following Justin Trudeau’s blackface scandal. Surging NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s declaration that he’s willing to work with other parties to keep the Conservatives from forming government has thrown the election for a loop in its final week.
He’s since walked back that enthusiasm by saying that he’s focused on his own party’s performance first and foremost. But it’s hard to put that genie back in the bottle, especially with less than a week left until election day. As a legislator, Singh was known for fighting against racial profiling and promoting human rights. In 2019, Singh cemented himself as political leader of the next generation.
Brut.
38 comments
Robert K.11/16/2019 23:34
Zzzzzz
Luis A.10/31/2019 04:24
Looks like a Taliban!!!....jijiji
Carolyn R.10/28/2019 19:59
Never!
Mahendra-Urmila P.10/28/2019 05:09
USA doesn't need to learn nothing from canada
Lachhman S.10/27/2019 17:12
Congratulations
Linda B.10/27/2019 14:57
BE afraid Canada, be very afraid..
Noah M.10/26/2019 19:56
Yeah too bad in america , everyone thinks that presidents should be white , look how they Treated Obama
Kirk H.10/26/2019 19:38
You come a long way from working hard at the 18 wheeler congrats
Rosita F.10/26/2019 05:47
Good night
Nadia B.10/25/2019 06:28
I voted for him but unfortunately he wasn’t elected 😔
James F.10/25/2019 01:49
Coming soon to an election near you
Rajesh S.10/24/2019 07:54
Great achievement congrats
Rebekah C.10/23/2019 20:46
He's Handsome!
Sneha S.10/22/2019 23:10
I'd be down for him as PM as long as he doesn't take money from the black snake.
Maria S.10/22/2019 17:55
best of luck next time!!!<3
Aly S.10/21/2019 20:53
Jason Mamoa is gonna win
Brut10/21/2019 13:47
Brace yourself... https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/20/world/canada-election-october-21-intl/index.html
Babbar S.10/20/2019 23:42
He is the man
Jasdeep S.10/20/2019 19:32
No worries. He ain’t gonna win. Whatever hype or sentiments a particular section of media intended to add to his socio-political vision, citing lame old immigrant without any caucasian ancestry narrative, won’t do any wonders. An Obama like outcome is being anticipated, but all such speculations would follow the sunset on Monday.
Gabriella G.10/20/2019 14:01
Why u consider him color? Wich color? Is a human being. Come on!