The life of James Baldwin
"Every white person in this country knows one thing. They know they would not like to be black here." He was one of the greatest minds of 20th century America and a crucial voice in the fight for civil rights. This is the life of James Baldwin.
06/17/2020 5:10 PMupdated: 06/17/2020 5:12 PM
