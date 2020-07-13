back
The Life of Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela would have turned 101 today. Take a look back at the first black president of South Africa and his fight against apartheid.
07/18/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 12:36 PM
9 comments
Endrew M.07/13/2020 06:00
Powerful African president not Mugabe
Graham C.05/05/2020 11:23
Sad that there are no great men like him,because we really need them today.
Augusto M.04/17/2020 15:39
Il tempo ti ha dato ragione testimoniansa e fiducia che dio fa la storia
Joe H.07/31/2019 04:41
He was a smart man n a very intelligent
Travis S.07/22/2019 02:00
Might want to google 'Nelson Mandela Necklacing'....
Arnold J.07/18/2019 23:38
A real model for everyone,.
Haidar H.07/18/2019 21:29
A great Leader in the world never seen ever.
Mel O.07/18/2019 15:04
The whole world owes it's misery, poverty, illiteracy, hunger, disease, ...to england. Wherever the british went, they looted the continent/countries/people of their land, wealth, health, culture, language, religion, education, patriotism, liberty, independence, ...and humanity. And instead, instilled in them, poverty, misery, disloyalty, treason, sickness, illiteracy,... and an unknown future. england had nothing to offer these people and became a rich country at the expense of the misery of hundreds of millions of people. Maybe even billions. To this day, england is still like a parasite that is sucking the life out of the world. Even this country.
Adil M.07/18/2019 14:09
To be great needs a lot of courage