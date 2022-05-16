back

The life of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Her name was Shireen Abu Akleh. She was a Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera. She was killed while doing her job.

05/16/2022 5:25 PMupdated: 05/16/2022 5:26 PM
9 comments

  • Muhriddin A.
    24 minutes

    must be celebrating what they have achieved and preparing lies to claim their innocence.

  • Bayan A.
    29 minutes

    She wasn’t just killed, she was targeted by the fascist “IDF” while doing her job wearing a jacket and helmet saying PRESS One of countless crimes by the occupation , no wonder

  • James J.
    32 minutes

    Blame the Palestinians, they tend to hide behind civilian and the Red Cross

  • Ziad L.
    33 minutes

    By Israel!

  • Mian S.
    38 minutes

    Great sister

  • Nazz T.
    38 minutes

    RIP....

  • Belle B.
    39 minutes

    A martyr of truth

  • James G.
    an hour

    Stray bullets from careless gunners most likely.

  • Peter I.
    an hour

    WHO CARES

