The life of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Her name was Shireen Abu Akleh. She was a Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera. She was killed while doing her job.
05/16/2022 5:25 PMupdated: 05/16/2022 5:26 PM
9 comments
Muhriddin A.24 minutes
must be celebrating what they have achieved and preparing lies to claim their innocence.
Bayan A.29 minutes
She wasn’t just killed, she was targeted by the fascist “IDF” while doing her job wearing a jacket and helmet saying PRESS One of countless crimes by the occupation , no wonder
James J.32 minutes
Blame the Palestinians, they tend to hide behind civilian and the Red Cross
Ziad L.33 minutes
By Israel!
Mian S.38 minutes
Great sister
Nazz T.38 minutes
RIP....
Belle B.39 minutes
A martyr of truth
James G.an hour
Stray bullets from careless gunners most likely.
Peter I.an hour
WHO CARES