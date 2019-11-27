The Life of Robert De Niro
"You talkin' to me?!" This is the story of acting legend Robert De Niro. 🎥
Meet one of Hollywood's All-Time Greats
He is a son of Italian immigrants who conquered Hollywood. He has played the role of mobsters, a boxer, a taxi driver, he is firmly opposed to Donald Trump, this is Robert De Niro. Robert De Niro was born in 1943 in New York to an Italian-Irish immigrant family and grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood. When he was only 2 years old, his parents got divorced and his father came out as a homosexual. As a child, he was nicknamed "Bobby Milk" because of how thin and pale he was. At 16, he left high school to devote himself to theatre and trained according to the Actor's Studio method, which involves experiencing emotions rather than performing them. At 20, he was spotted by Brian de Palma who gave him his first cinematic role in "The Wedding Party”. Shot in 1963, the movie was only released 6 years later.
In 1973, he acted for the first time under the direction of Martin Scorsese in "Mean Streets”. It was in this movie that he played a mobster for the first time. A role he will play in several other films, such as "The Godfather Part II" or "Goodfellas". In 1976, he was a taxi driver for a month to prepare for the role that made him famous: Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver". That same year, he married actress Diahnne Abbott and adopted her eldest daughter. Together, they also had a son. He then had 4 other children with 2 other women. At 36, he gained 60 pounds to play the boxer Jake LaMotta in "Raging Bull" and was awarded an Oscar for this role.
At 50, he directed his first movie: "A Bronx Tale”. In 2000, he started to shift towards comedy with "Meet the Parents”. In 2002, he founded the Tribeca Film Festival. At 67, he served as President of the Jury of the 64th Cannes Film Festival. The jury he presided awarded the Palme d'Or to Terrence Malick's "The Tree of Life". At 73, he received the Medal of Freedom, the highest American civilian award, from Barack Obama. Fiercely opposed to Donald Trump, he attacked him at the start of the 2016 presidential campaign. In January 2019, he revealed a personal reason for his opposition to Donald Trump. At 76, Robert De Niro met up with Martin Scorsese for a 9th collaboration: "The Irishman", produced by Netflix, where he performed alongside Harvey Keitel, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.
Brut.
201 comments
Lloyd H.a day
what..a big nut..
Bertha S.a day
He's an amazing actor and great human being ❤👍🏻
Oscar R.6 days
He was excellent as a younger actor but now don't know what happen to him.
Pat Y.6 days
Turd
Richard L.7 days
I can’t respect this man anymore.He is an entertainer and should have stuck to his craft.Just another Hollywood liberal trying to influence the average person with their fame.🤮🇺🇸
John C.7 days
I like Robert DeNiro
Judy L.7 days
Trump 2020
Paul B.7 days
He might be a good actor but he sucks as a person
Jerry R.7 days
Peace of crap
Susan K.7 days
Old man just keep your big mouth shut what comes out of your mouth is nothing but POOP !!! You are nothing but a Pig !!! We don’t want to hear from you !!!
Bruce S.7 days
He’s an idiot
Michael W.12/11/2019 22:11
Legend..
Allison L.12/11/2019 19:47
Trump is a Trader along with general attorney Barr Mike pompous Mike Pence Lindsey Graham & the rest of the white supremes republican senates
Agne K.12/11/2019 13:34
😠😠😠
Robert B.12/11/2019 12:46
Sort of a male Jane Fonda. Amazing acting ability coupled with an empty head......
Mike R.12/11/2019 02:17
Liberal trash
Ed C.12/10/2019 23:38
He is no longer one of my favorite actors . He is a jerk.
James D.12/10/2019 22:43
Scumbag Milk
Rick D.12/10/2019 20:19
DemoCraps for Venezuela
Jack L.12/10/2019 18:03
He is an ignorant jerk!