The Life of Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi also nicknamed “The Knight,” he was born in Milan in the 1930s. In the 1970s, he founded a media empire and gained control over several television networks in Italy and across Europe. In 1986, he launched La Cinq, the first privately owned free-to-air network in France. Then as the head of an empire, he bought AC Milan, with which he won 5 European Cups/Champions League.

In the early 1990s, the Italian political system was being weakened by corruption scandals. The two main government parties collapsed. Berlusconi formed his own party: Forza Italia. He based his campaign on his personal success.

He was the richest man in Italian politics and became head of the government. He was elected prime minister three times: 1994, 2001 and 2008. At the end of the 2000s, he faced a financial crisis and many court trials. He faced up to 65 lawsuits at the same time for corruption or bribery.

In the “Rubygate” affair, he was suspected of hiring underage prostitutes for his “bunga bunga” parties. The prime minister denied everything and even arranged to defend himself on live television. Burdened by many trials, dropped by his European partners, abandoned by his political family, Berlusconi resigned as prime minister in 2011.

In 2012, he was found guilty of tax fraud. He was sentenced to community service and banned from public office until 2019. Still at the forefront of the political scene today, Silvio Berlusconi has left his mark on the past 25 years of Italian politics.

Brut.