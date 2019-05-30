The Life of Silvio Berlusconi
He's the former prime minister of Italy — but he's probably more famous for his scandals. 👀 This is the wild story of Silvio Berlusconi.
Silvio Berlusconi also nicknamed “The Knight,” he was born in Milan in the 1930s. In the 1970s, he founded a media empire and gained control over several television networks in Italy and across Europe. In 1986, he launched La Cinq, the first privately owned free-to-air network in France. Then as the head of an empire, he bought AC Milan, with which he won 5 European Cups/Champions League.
In the early 1990s, the Italian political system was being weakened by corruption scandals. The two main government parties collapsed. Berlusconi formed his own party: Forza Italia. He based his campaign on his personal success.
He was the richest man in Italian politics and became head of the government. He was elected prime minister three times: 1994, 2001 and 2008. At the end of the 2000s, he faced a financial crisis and many court trials. He faced up to 65 lawsuits at the same time for corruption or bribery.
In the “Rubygate” affair, he was suspected of hiring underage prostitutes for his “bunga bunga” parties. The prime minister denied everything and even arranged to defend himself on live television. Burdened by many trials, dropped by his European partners, abandoned by his political family, Berlusconi resigned as prime minister in 2011.
In 2012, he was found guilty of tax fraud. He was sentenced to community service and banned from public office until 2019. Still at the forefront of the political scene today, Silvio Berlusconi has left his mark on the past 25 years of Italian politics.
25 comments
Tom S.06/27/2019 18:34
Barf.
David M.06/27/2019 15:27
What's up with his hair?
Ulisse P.06/27/2019 04:10
Berlusconi+Salvini= Italian Trump!!
David C.06/23/2019 05:38
Berlusconi is a crooked. Period!!
Victor M.06/23/2019 02:23
hitler with a sheen
Rosita A.06/21/2019 18:54
TREMENDO CORRUCTOOO
Cecilia C.06/21/2019 01:03
Mafia e la italiana....
Oscar E.06/20/2019 01:49
Girls, Girls, And More Girls A Man's Kryptonite.
Brandon K.06/18/2019 15:00
He wants to be remembered as a good person. Sarah Sanders wants to be remembered as honest and trustworthy. Stormy Daniels the porn star trump paid off said she wants to be remembered as a virgin. I think Stormy Daniels has the best shot.
Mike A.06/15/2019 20:47
Every dog has his day
Mike A.06/15/2019 20:46
He never sold vac um cleaners he never worked a day in his life he is from the elite ruling class and got caught a d the people had enough of him
Tamyra D.06/10/2019 17:46
He's 82 now?
Patti K.06/09/2019 17:17
Creepy
Pete D.06/06/2019 14:46
The story sounds familiar.
Sylvie D.05/31/2019 09:36
We italians are not actually proud of this guy, but since you guys in the states are governed by Trumpledore you should be really careful with your words 😛
James D.05/31/2019 01:00
More sex scandals than trump ever had but shhhhhhhhh
Na I.05/30/2019 21:46
Corruption, prostitution, partyman. More like an enthusiastic member of casa- nostra than government.
Sylvien V.05/30/2019 21:07
Pedophile! Berlusconi
Peijal M.05/30/2019 20:34
Bunga bunga
Colleen M.05/30/2019 20:15
stupido stronzo