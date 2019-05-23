The Life of Transgender Activist Sarah McBride
LGBTQ activist Sarah McBride broke the mold in 2016 as the first transgender person to speak at a major party convention. Here's what you need to know about her. Special thanks to For They Know Not What They Do
Get to know Sarah McBride, LGBTQ activist
Sarah McBride is an LGBTQ activist fighting for your rights and the first out transgender person to speak at a major party convention. Today, she’s sharing her own story to help push for transgender rights. Born in 1990, McBride was assigned male at birth. Her name was Tim. She came out to her parents in 2011 during her junior year of college. In 2012, she made national headlines when she came out while student body president at American University. The same year, she became the first openly transgender intern to work in the White House. She worked on LGBT issues in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.
In 2013, she shared her story in front of the Delaware General Assembly to help pass the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act, which ensures equal legal protections to transgender individuals. In 2016, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Now, she is working with the Human Rights Campaign as she continues to share her journey and change hearts and minds. Her story is now featured in Daniel Karslake’s documentary: For They Know Not What They Do. In 2018, at least 22 transgender people were killed in the U.S. 82% of them were women of color according to the HRC.
As one of the most prominent advocacy voices fighting for your rights within LGBTQ+ equality spectrum, she will continue discussing unprecedented attacks on the state level to repeated attempts to undermine equality by the current federal administration, along with the path forward and how to support LGBTQ+ rights in America.
Brut.
Zubair S.07/22/2019 17:52
Lovely girl
Mel A.07/15/2019 13:06
Another male in politics. How progressive.
Nevin S.07/12/2019 21:33
You people are insane
Ralph B.07/12/2019 13:15
This is nuts lol.
Sam L.07/12/2019 06:57
Sissa get over it
Timur T.07/12/2019 04:44
Doomsday is close) what a shame
John S.07/11/2019 21:54
Wow, I thought it was an actual woman
Siobhan S.07/11/2019 21:33
Good luck. The US is a very mixed up continent of immigrant European Christians, hell-bent on maintaining old European values that have morphed into Evangelicalism, devoid of truth and fixated on capitalism and self-serving ideologies.
Sam L.07/11/2019 21:21
Yuk
Brendan C.07/11/2019 20:55
Lawfully, the government should match the population. So whether you hate LGBTQ+ people or not, they do exist in your country and are entitled to their political point of view (on ALL issues) to be heard. Same with people of colour and all other minorities. The government has been white and male for far too long. Proud to see steps being made in the right direction 👍
Caryn K.07/11/2019 20:52
She is a beutiful woman. If I knew more about her policy I would consider voting for her..but her being transgender [while I think would be excellent for the LGBTQ comunity to be represented that way in office] isnt a good enough reason to vote for her.
Bj C.07/11/2019 16:04
I would vote for her if I lived in Delaware.
David T.07/11/2019 14:26
The doctors didn't know she was a girl🤦 lol... 🤦
Yusuf H.07/11/2019 14:19
Oh God...
Joe B.07/11/2019 14:16
Mental illness is a novelty in America and it's a scourge.
Kyle M.07/11/2019 14:04
Gender dysphoria is a real mental disorder and it can no longer be overlooked. This person needed help and should have had the means to reach out. Now instead of helping people with a mental disorder we are embracing a mental disorder to make people feel included. This is wrong. He should have been loved by all so he could get help.
Patsy W.06/02/2019 13:37
You can love all people but you don’t have to accept their lifestyle when the Bible clearly states it is wrong.
Martin I.06/01/2019 02:47
Look between your legs
Matt F.05/30/2019 20:48
Still a Dude.
Ed H.05/30/2019 12:16
Why am I constantly getting all this promotion of deviant and mentally sick behavior on my page? These people are mentally sick. They will NEVER be the sex they weren't born as, no matter how many surgeries or people calling them she or he. EVERY cell in their bodies designates them as male or female. It is one of the easiest tests to do on a cell. STOP PROMOTING MENTAL ILLNESS/ DEMONIC ACTIVITY as ok and normal! And while you're at it, I don't need any more promotion of homosexuals and Planned murder... er Parenthood on my page either!