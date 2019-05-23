The Life of Transgender Activist Sarah McBride

Get to know Sarah McBride, LGBTQ activist

Sarah McBride is an LGBTQ activist fighting for your rights and the first out transgender person to speak at a major party convention. Today, she’s sharing her own story to help push for transgender rights. Born in 1990, McBride was assigned male at birth. Her name was Tim. She came out to her parents in 2011 during her junior year of college. In 2012, she made national headlines when she came out while student body president at American University. The same year, she became the first openly transgender intern to work in the White House. She worked on LGBT issues in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In 2013, she shared her story in front of the Delaware General Assembly to help pass the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act, which ensures equal legal protections to transgender individuals. In 2016, she spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Now, she is working with the Human Rights Campaign as she continues to share her journey and change hearts and minds. Her story is now featured in Daniel Karslake’s documentary: For They Know Not What They Do. In 2018, at least 22 transgender people were killed in the U.S. 82% of them were women of color according to the HRC.

As one of the most prominent advocacy voices fighting for your rights within LGBTQ+ equality spectrum, she will continue discussing unprecedented attacks on the state level to repeated attempts to undermine equality by the current federal administration, along with the path forward and how to support LGBTQ+ rights in America.

