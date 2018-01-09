back
The Love Army raises $1.5 million for refugees
$1.5 million and counting: Hundreds of thousands of refugees who escaped ethnic cleansing in Myanmar were given a needed lift by The Love Army and citizens across the world. To add your name to this noble cause visit: http://bit.ly/2zLhVoR
01/09/2018 3:02 PM
- 285.1k
- 6.0k
- 184
134 comments
Pattie L.01/21/2018 19:49
Praying for peace.Also want wrong to be put right.if we don't fight now that the doors are open afraid we'll move backwards. This is about good men's rights too. Men that need to stop and think how they treat women. EVEN ABOUT HOWSOME WOMEN MAY TREAT THEIR SELF. WE.MUST RISE ABOVE AND REACH OUT AND HOLD HANDS AND HEARTS TO LET EACH OTHER KNOW WE STAND TOGETHER.I WANT MY GRANDCHILDREN TO KNOW THEY CAN DO AND BE WHATEVER THEY WANT. I DO BELIEVE WE ARE ALL GOD'S CHILDREN
Barbara R.01/19/2018 18:11
🙏✌️😭😭
Ben R.01/16/2018 20:49
http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/interactive/2017/09/rohingya-crisis-explained-maps-170910140906580
Myint N.01/15/2018 15:03
who did you tell it is myanmar nationals? We have 135 myanmar national races but not include bangali ,fade name rohingya. Do u know ARSA actually stand for?Please kindly invite you to come and see myanmar.You will know the whole true story.
Vivian L.01/13/2018 00:29
People only see how our army treat them. But u guys don’t know how they raped and murdered our school teachers, young girls and even very old lady before what we do so called ethnic cleansing.. we did accept them at the past. But after all these crimes keep happening, we warned them so many times. But they kept doing it. And our government can’t control anymore. We, our country just protecting our own people. I know from the human rights, it is not acceptable, but if we didn’t do that how will our people survive in rakhine state?
Paing P.01/13/2018 00:24
Idiot post
Isabelle M.01/12/2018 22:37
C est formidable CE Qu ils font. Que Le Bon Dieu Les aide et protéges.
TJ N.01/12/2018 22:05
funny thing i used to think " how on earth hitler convinced a whole nation that killing a whole group of people is legal and nothing to pay attention about ....... how on earth a country had that much idiot clueless people who blindly believe their govt and let that genocide happen " now I know but at least germans excuse is commutation wasn't strong back in the days ... this is 2018 .... whats your excuse of excepting killing , raping , burning kids alive ,... who ever we all believe , may our creator bless us with respect for other humans life
Shahroze W.01/12/2018 21:11
DJ Snake c’est le vrai
Abed K.01/12/2018 18:22
God bless you all , nice job
Jean S.01/12/2018 16:54
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
John S.01/12/2018 16:35
Muslims lying again.
Pattie L.01/12/2018 16:33
Thank God for what you do. I feel like God opens all these doors and many just share a heart of caring Other's just criticize. I often just think he must just shake his head in disbelief and think how do I open hearts
Muhammad W.01/12/2018 16:23
I love islam
Ali A.01/12/2018 16:14
dj snake in bd? XD
Irshad A.01/12/2018 15:36
Great job god bless you all those who are helping those suffering people ameen ❤️
David L.01/12/2018 15:31
I didn't know that Burma have Bengali as native
Romel I.01/12/2018 14:45
thank you so much guys. you are the best
Karthik R.01/12/2018 14:11
dj snake ❤️❤️❤️ the proud
Abby A.01/12/2018 13:47
God bless them and their families