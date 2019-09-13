The Massive Scope of Hurricane Dorian’s Damage
"When we went back where we were living, we saw dead bodies all around." This is the dire situation on the ground two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.
Recovering from a Category 5 hurricane will take a lot more
Nearly 2 weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated The Bahamas, over 2,500 people are listed missing and the death toll of 50 is rising as reported by the Bahamas’ NEMA. Nearly 70,000 people are now homeless on Grand Bahama and Abaco, the hardest hit islands according to the International Organization for Migration. Despite humanitarian missions carrying over 1,500 evacuees, UNICEF workers say the situation on the ground is not improving. The death toll was expected to go up as search-and-rescue crews continued to scour the ruins in Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. The list was preliminary, and all the names were not immediately confirmed against government records and evacuees, said Carl Smith of the Bahamas’ National Emergency Management Agency. He urged people to continue submitting missing persons through the hotline, or visiting the social services office handling the missing people register.
Hurricane Dorian tore through the islands as a Category 5 — the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the Bahamas. The first sweep of hard-hit northern islands — where some 70,000 people have lost almost everything — was completed, including at least a first check for anyone in need of rescue, food, or water and an assessment of damage and sanitation needs, said Daniel Gajewski of Fairfax County, Virginia’s Urban Search and Rescue team. Unicef estimates that today there are 18,000 children that have been affected by Hurricane Dorian. The U.S. and U.N. have collectively provided $3.8 million in aid, and celebrities like Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have pledged a minimum of $12 million to provide short term food shelter clothing in line with USAID. But people say recovering from a Category 5 hurricane will take a lot more. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the government was working to set up temporary housing for those who lost their homes, adding that he visited shelters in New Providence that were providing temporary housing to evacuees from Abaco and Grand Bahama. He warned against re-circulating “false information” that was spreading discord in the community.
Brut.
- 310.7k
- 2.9k
- 119
108 comments
Leon L.10/07/2019 13:06
WHO..FEEL..IT..KNOW..IT..DIS IS NOT..NATURAL
Neonita S.09/30/2019 23:08
God bless them the Hurricane Dorian victim
Safdar F.09/30/2019 17:22
God help them
Nawal A.09/30/2019 11:05
So sad
Madan L.09/30/2019 10:02
God help them
Prisca B.09/30/2019 03:36
Dear father, please help them
Mursal M.09/29/2019 22:13
We as human being we take life for granted and think it's going to be always good we have to live life one day at are time and thank God for it❤
Magda A.09/29/2019 17:00
لا حولا ولا قوة الا باللة
علی ش.09/29/2019 10:12
I do not want fame. But all the world know that problem of occupied Kashmir
Qamar J.09/29/2019 08:40
Very sad
Veronica S.09/29/2019 06:14
🙏
Pauline B.09/28/2019 17:56
God have Mercy
Aderemi S.09/28/2019 14:09
This is very sad. God have mercy
Sibona L.09/28/2019 10:58
Bro are you okay with your family. 💔God be with you all in this tragic moment
ام ج.09/28/2019 08:25
حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل على كل ظالم اللهم أرنا بهم عجائب قدرتك يارب
Veer K.09/28/2019 06:23
God bless them...amen
Desderia S.09/28/2019 02:00
Very sad indeed
Alfredo S.09/28/2019 00:40
So sad
Engr A.09/27/2019 13:28
Allah help her
Ibrahim A.09/27/2019 13:27
Really so sad