The Moken, the "people of the sea"

Have you heard of the Moken ?\n\nThis "people of the sea" lived peacefully in Thailand and Burma...until real estate developers tried to uproot them.
6 comments
Priyal G.09/25/2017 08:43
😍😍
Dallas S.09/19/2017 22:06
Sad thing is all those people will more than likely be killed or relocated within 10 years
Niz B.09/17/2017 00:47
This is exactly what europeans did to Africans but on a smaller scale
Manish M.09/16/2017 03:31
let them live a peaceful life n you too live peaceful life what's with the fuckin money
Maria T.09/15/2017 11:15
Please protect them as cultural heritage! We cannot lose everything to profit
Bilal A.09/15/2017 10:54
Ha ha Burma's army is killing Rohingya people raping them setting fire to their villages and you want justice from them .. tellme more