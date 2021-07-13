back
The protests in Cuba, explained
Cuba is seeing its largest protests in 30 years, and the government has shut down the internet to prevent the spread of information. Here's why thousands are taking to the streets... #SOSCuba #Cuba #CubaProtests
07/13/2021 1:31 PMupdated: 07/13/2021 1:33 PM
Elizabeth M.10 minutes
Hold on. You’re telling me that they are protesting Bc of their fear of food shortage and economic crisis due to the pandemic?! Not socialism and communism?! Right.....
Patricia P.16 minutes
This global deadly pandemic has everyone in fear for lack of food, lack of medicines, and the cost to obtain necessary things to live is in critical mode!
Maria V.24 minutes
Who. On the right mind will not support these people in anyway❤️
Kenneth K.26 minutes
Prophecies of The Bible Are all true This was all 4 told in the scriptures.
Andoru P.34 minutes
There is a special kind of irony at work when Cuban protesters demanding “freedom” are waving about American flags, while in the actual US, the government is rolling out retro-style repression in the name of Our Democracy. - Nebojsa Malic https://www.rt.com/op-ed/529024-snitch-nation-american-flag/
Craig N.an hour
They have been screwed since 1959
Vaniel B.an hour
Revolutions can and have happened without the Internet!! We the People!!!