back

The rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

He’s just been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Here’s how Harvey Weinstein went from Hollywood power-player to convicted rapist. (via @BrutNews)

03/11/2020 3:22 PM
  • 12.2k
  • 31

Stand Up

  1. The rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

  2. Kids face off against sexism

  3. What It’s Like to be Told to “Go Back to Your Country”

  4. Every day should be International Women's Day

  5. Ex-Border Patrol Agent on Agency's "Racist" Culture

  6. Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

26 comments

  • Vladimir K.
    10 minutes

    👏👏👏

  • Elma D.
    26 minutes

    Loving this!

  • Sandra S.
    an hour

    Vote Trump

  • Armstrong N.
    an hour

    All this women forgot so soon how Weinstein helped them become a star today, people are so quick to judge most of this women have used their sexuality against men I'm so many ways bit no one is talking about it., there's no truth in this world.

  • Frank H.
    an hour

    Hmmm.......... is Trump the next ??

  • Kristin R.
    an hour

    NEXT SHOULD BE DONALD TRUMP

  • Diane R.
    an hour

    Amazing how ,some defends the PIG, and attack the victims! ,! Must be something in THEIR CLOSET they’re ashamed off..........!!!!???

  • John S.
    an hour

    Ladder Climbers that sold thier souls

  • Fina F.
    an hour

    Ricky Gervais, "Our next presenter starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, a movie where people survive by acting like they don’t see a thing – sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein."

  • Marianne D.
    an hour

    Its time for real punishments against sexual abuse

  • Vikramjeet S.
    an hour

    she received a 100k for her silence and she took it and didnt speak.so she took money for sex,in old days its called prostitution.

  • Abdi S.
    an hour

    Strip his Oscars

  • Patricia B.
    2 hours

    He's gonna get Clintoncided! Lol

  • Kate C.
    2 hours

    I hope predator extraordinaire donkey j. trump is ! Waiting on the Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King special on this monster 😏.

  • Gurcan C.
    2 hours

    Good for him.

  • Sandra O.
    2 hours

    Karma! Monster!!!

  • Jorge M.
    2 hours

    Donald Trump should be next...

  • Vikramjeet S.
    2 hours

    all these women slept with him for fame n money and now that they dont need him and also need to be news all that consensual sex has become rape.no one forced them to sleep with him,but they slept anyway b'coz they didnt want their roles gone.

  • Fina F.
    2 hours

    Most of hollywood elites always worshipped him in their award acceptance speech. Yikesssss

  • Lloyd L.
    2 hours

    No body recognizes her with clothes on