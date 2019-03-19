back
The Story of Jacinda Ardern, PM of New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is receiving international praise for her display of empathy and action after the terrorist attacks. This is her groundbreaking story.
03/19/2019 9:22 PMupdated: 06/18/2019 5:35 PM
1494 comments
Shabbir M.07/14/2019 08:35
is #2019🏆 Ie #Newzeland
Mohammad A.07/12/2019 04:08
Pm newzealand good
Munawer M.07/01/2019 12:34
Good jop u
Munawer M.07/01/2019 12:33
Very nice jop
Shaun R.06/15/2019 18:20
Poser
Khan K.06/04/2019 14:20
Great lady in all over the world. we muslims in Pakistan so like you because you are a mankind's person and love with people behinds religion. we proud of you.
Vinny E.06/01/2019 22:38
This is her REAL STORY! Jacinda Ardern & Labour Exposed in 7 minutes or less! https://www.facebook.com/vincenteastwood/videos/10155400440807879/?fref=mentions&hc_location=group
Azam J.06/01/2019 05:52
Lovely
Denis T.05/26/2019 09:25
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/05/ramadan-rage-leaves-364-dead-and-404-injured-in-two-weeks
Ricky B.05/16/2019 03:17
Stunning levels of empathy and ability to being compassionate
Pat C.04/25/2019 02:09
What a disgrace to the world , A friend of everyone Not a Leader. https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/268138/killing-in-the-name-of-islam-christian-death-toll-rises-to.html#.XKbaXLvLHKo.facebook
Kenny A.04/22/2019 10:12
Why is the Prime Minister of New Zealand not being a voice for the bombing attacks in Srilanka against Christian people please don’t be a hypocrite say something
Mohamedhosen A.04/14/2019 18:41
Great thnks to this great prime minister i lost my younger brother in the linwood mosque i was vry upset till now but when remember ur words its calm me down God bless u n guide u to the true path insha Allah
Oliver S.04/13/2019 16:37
Extraordinary
Kathleen S.04/13/2019 13:16
Just love this lady and especially her mindset
Ali K.04/12/2019 17:58
Long live PM Jacinda Long Live Newzealnd ❤
Lus A.04/12/2019 12:38
The begging of the end.
Aaron M.04/11/2019 19:20
congrats nz you let this thing destroy your country, enjoy being an Islamic state🤣🤣🤣
Jorja B.04/11/2019 13:09
should we just vote for her in our election and cross our fingers?
Hasan A.04/10/2019 09:04
y hoti hinsaniyT bhakto