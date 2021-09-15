back

The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas

The first Hispanic woman on death row, Melissa Lucio stands accused of murdering her daughter. But as filmmaker Sabrina Van Tassel investigated the case, she found there was more to the story …

09/15/2021 4:58 PM

457 comments

  • Priscilla E.
    9 hours

    I don’t know if she’s guilty, but death row in Texas has quite a few whites. Minorities face the death penalty more often and needs to change, not sure whether her case is the one that the public has to be outraged about.

  • Crystal G.
    14 hours

    MVU -TX IYKYK ... Sadly coercion is still being practiced throughout the justice system and it's rare for you to have an advocate who is on your side trying to help!

  • Jamie B.
    14 hours

    The opening comment is the stupidest crap she could have said!!🤦🏽‍♀️

  • Nora L.
    18 hours

    She is on death row for a reason she put her self in that situation!! CRIME

  • Lilia A.
    a day

    Darlie Routier is currently on death row and she is white. Facts matter. You should start by saying, "It is MY opinion...or it is MY belief..." That way these very impressionable people don't quote you for fact. Basically, it's your OPINION, not actual quantitative facts. The statistics dispute your claim.

  • Emmanuel A.
    2 days

    Disgusting 🤢

  • Chipoppito O.
    2 days

    She did what she did. now pay the consequences ❗💯🤷

  • Chipoppito O.
    2 days

    She looks scary😂😂😂

  • Paula W.
    2 days

    I'm sorry, but I don't believe in "death-row". If a wolf or large cat attacks your herd of cattle, what do you do? You take it down. These people on "death-row", we pay to feed, cloth, and in some cases, entertain via tv. It's time to stop the stupidity of death row where they live on my dime and dollar for DECADES.

  • Cecy V.
    2 days

    Thats hoy they día to me......Diferent case...

  • Collin K.
    2 days

    Or a criminal, what has colour got to do with it

  • Wendy W.
    2 days

    This woman doesn't know what she is talking about

  • Stacey A.
    2 days

    FAKE NEWS all lies

  • Marley G.
    2 days

    I want to help!

  • Carina S.
    2 days

    BULLSHUT THERE ARE WHITE MEN AND WOMEN ON DEATH ROW.

  • Edward A.
    2 days

    That is NOT true

  • Sonia T.
    2 days

    I just checked the list of women in death row almost the 80% are white but let’s make this racism to excuse crimes. 🙄

  • Carey A.
    2 days

    White ppl are on death roll..

  • Mel G.
    2 days

    There are tons of white people - especially men - on death row. What an ignorant statement

  • Emily G.
    2 days

    This lady is acting like this is the only woman one death row and she is acting like white people or rich black people dont go on death row