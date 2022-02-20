back
The story of Mona Heidari
At 17 years old, she was beheaded by the man she was forced to marry. A photo of her husband proudly holding her head and a knife was circulated online, causing outrage worldwide. This is the story of Mona Heidari, the latest victim of an "honor killing" in Iran ...
02/20/2022 6:57 PM
1 comment
Ginarose V.8 minutes
That's creepy.....that man was evil spirit.