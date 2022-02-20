back

The story of Mona Heidari

At 17 years old, she was beheaded by the man she was forced to marry. A photo of her husband proudly holding her head and a knife was circulated online, causing outrage worldwide. This is the story of Mona Heidari, the latest victim of an "honor killing" in Iran ...

02/20/2022 6:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:08

    The story of Mona Heidari

  2. 4:01

    “If you think being a police officer is a difficult profession, try to be a Black man.”

  3. 4:27

    Makeup behind closed curtains: Inside an Afghan beauty salon

  4. 3:47

    How taking a knee became a protest symbol

  5. 4:46

    How taking a knee became a protest symbol

  6. 4:46

    The life of Kendrick Lamar

1 comment

  • Ginarose V.
    8 minutes

    That's creepy.....that man was evil spirit.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.