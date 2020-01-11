back

The story of the Tsavo man-eating lions

In 1898, these wild animals spread terror among the population of modern-day Kenya, dragging men out of their tents and devouring them. This is the terrible story of the Tsavo man-eating lions.

01/11/2020 10:00 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. The story of the Tsavo man-eating lions

  2. Humans are not the only ones capable of empathy

  3. Thousands of camels will be killed in Australia

  4. These birds can mimic many sounds from their environment

  5. The okapi was one of the last large mammals discovered

  6. Heatwave in Australia : Cyclists give parched koala a drink of water

3 comments

  • Tracy B.
    17 minutes

    Once they get the taste🤪

  • Jimmy J.
    25 minutes

    The ghost in the darkness!

  • Blacer O.
    33 minutes

    man eating lions. I've hearn a veggie eating lion in South Africa.