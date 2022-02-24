back

The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained

Russia has attacked Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know about the crisis that could become Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II ...

02/24/2022 1:39 PMupdated: 02/24/2022 1:41 PM
22 comments

  • Silvia M.
    15 minutes

    Biden thinks only the USA has the right to interfere in the external politics. They did it in Ukraine!

  • 田中瑞江
    17 minutes

    Piease! No more Wars‼️

  • Melissa E.
    18 minutes

    https://egberto.substack.com/p/ukraine-what-you-need-to-know?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3izjUD5JSa06YMnT5LyR0Y4I8JrRWTi9kiXavR6kmI7dDnkY_05F8gZR8

  • Melissa E.
    19 minutes

    15 nuclear reactors in eastern Ukraine. 6 built by Russia. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/politics-done-right/id1064984551?i=1000552004331

  • Siqiang L.
    20 minutes

    One should wonder why nobody say a word when the US bombed and killed not only soldiers but also innocent citizen of Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan?. As such, those that make noise on Ukraine/Russia crisis today were either hypocrites or US boots' lickers?.

  • Fong S.
    20 minutes

    NATO and US said Ukraine please go ahead as cannon fodder, we need reconsider first.

  • James G.
    20 minutes

    Aim for Sacramento please.

  • Bill C.
    21 minutes

    Sounds like Putin sees the NWO trying to contain and control the entire world and he ain't going for it. Agenda 2021, and 2030. World economic forum.

  • Mo D.
    26 minutes

    Hahahah puttin told the world a couple times to not mess with him.. gotta love a president like him!

  • Loyaxe N.
    27 minutes

    Ukraine needs to surrender to avoid more casualties

  • Cla F.
    31 minutes

    So basically all the countries coming together provoking Russia so it attacks Ukraine and finally Ukraine joins NATO 👏👏

  • Jorge B.
    32 minutes

    Why didn't we see such outrageous behaviour when French Cameroons invaded Southern Cameroons. That an independent state. When oppressors are given the easy ride others are watching. End Southern Cameroons invasion, Catalonia, Biafra.. All lives matter

  • Emmanuel C.
    34 minutes

    Fvck u all!!!

  • Jhunn T.
    36 minutes

    Give Peace a Chance. Save innocent life. Save life.

  • Al P.
    37 minutes

    How anyone dares stating this is the worse armed conflict since WWII? Are you forgetting the Balkans war?

  • Cameron R.
    37 minutes

    You invaded a country for no good reason. What did u expect?

  • Michael A.
    38 minutes

    Putin is not America.. that's what Biden is saying.. only America can do that..

  • Salim M.
    39 minutes

    Dog Putin

  • Haruo S.
    40 minutes

    The worst liar in the world, a modern Russian Colonialism imperialist

  • Adebayo O.
    42 minutes

    Did Russia 🇷🇺 citizens love what Putin doing presently ? Why Russia 🇷🇺 citizens not protesting against Putin command So sad 😞

