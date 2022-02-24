back
The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained
Russia has attacked Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know about the crisis that could become Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II ...
02/24/2022 1:39 PMupdated: 02/24/2022 1:41 PM
22 comments
Silvia M.15 minutes
Biden thinks only the USA has the right to interfere in the external politics. They did it in Ukraine!
田中瑞江17 minutes
Piease! No more Wars‼️
Melissa E.18 minutes
https://egberto.substack.com/p/ukraine-what-you-need-to-know?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3izjUD5JSa06YMnT5LyR0Y4I8JrRWTi9kiXavR6kmI7dDnkY_05F8gZR8
Melissa E.19 minutes
15 nuclear reactors in eastern Ukraine. 6 built by Russia. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/politics-done-right/id1064984551?i=1000552004331
Siqiang L.20 minutes
One should wonder why nobody say a word when the US bombed and killed not only soldiers but also innocent citizen of Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan?. As such, those that make noise on Ukraine/Russia crisis today were either hypocrites or US boots' lickers?.
Fong S.20 minutes
NATO and US said Ukraine please go ahead as cannon fodder, we need reconsider first.
James G.20 minutes
Aim for Sacramento please.
Bill C.21 minutes
Sounds like Putin sees the NWO trying to contain and control the entire world and he ain't going for it. Agenda 2021, and 2030. World economic forum.
Mo D.26 minutes
Hahahah puttin told the world a couple times to not mess with him.. gotta love a president like him!
Loyaxe N.27 minutes
Ukraine needs to surrender to avoid more casualties
Cla F.31 minutes
So basically all the countries coming together provoking Russia so it attacks Ukraine and finally Ukraine joins NATO 👏👏
Jorge B.32 minutes
Why didn't we see such outrageous behaviour when French Cameroons invaded Southern Cameroons. That an independent state. When oppressors are given the easy ride others are watching. End Southern Cameroons invasion, Catalonia, Biafra.. All lives matter
Emmanuel C.34 minutes
Fvck u all!!!
Jhunn T.36 minutes
Give Peace a Chance. Save innocent life. Save life.
Al P.37 minutes
How anyone dares stating this is the worse armed conflict since WWII? Are you forgetting the Balkans war?
Cameron R.37 minutes
You invaded a country for no good reason. What did u expect?
Michael A.38 minutes
Putin is not America.. that's what Biden is saying.. only America can do that..
Salim M.39 minutes
Dog Putin
Haruo S.40 minutes
The worst liar in the world, a modern Russian Colonialism imperialist
Adebayo O.42 minutes
Did Russia 🇷🇺 citizens love what Putin doing presently ? Why Russia 🇷🇺 citizens not protesting against Putin command So sad 😞