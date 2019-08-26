The War Inside Yemen’s Civil War
Yemen’s civil war has been raging since 2015. Now, a smaller civil war has broken out within the larger one. This is what you need to know about the recent clashes in Aden.
No end in sight
In Yemen, war continues to claim lives. Since August 8, clashes in the city of Aden have killed at least 40 people and injured 260, according to the United Nations. Started in 2015, the war is between Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, and the anti-Houthi military coalition, led by several Arab states. The coalition comprises government forces backed by Saudi Arabia, and separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates. The separatists are so named because they are demanding the reestablishment of an independent state in the south of Yemen, as was the case from 1967 to 1990.
These two camps — until now allies — began fighting in early August 2019 in Aden, the temporary capital of the anti-Houthi coalition in the south of Yemen. The circumstances surrounding the outbreak of recent hostilities remain unclear. The separatists are accusing the government forces of killing one of their commanders. In 2018, the separatists had already attempted to take control of the presidential palace. They accused the current government of corruption. The two camps then commenced a combat which lasted 3 days and caused 38 deaths, according to the Red Cross. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened to try to end the fight.
On August 11, 2019, they once again called for a return to stability. The separatists confirmed that they were prepared to respect a cease-fire and attend a peace meeting with government forces. According to the UN, the war in Yemen is the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world.” With a population of 28 million, more than 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian assistance. Children are the main victims.
23 comments
John R.09/02/2019 17:08
Instead of giving them guns the U.S. should be giving them the food that China refused to buy from U.S farmers that is going to waste because of trumps tariffs.
Rapid L.08/31/2019 13:19
40 dead 260 injured over a period of 3-5 days. Those are rookie numbers foh
Cesar N.08/31/2019 07:57
may the best man win
Tim B.08/30/2019 23:29
Blame Iran
Jimmy S.08/30/2019 23:25
I'll side with Israel.
James C.08/30/2019 22:35
BLAME ISRAEL AND 🇺🇸 AMERICAN.THE WARMONGERS OF THE EARTH,WORLD.😳🎓
Trevor M.08/30/2019 15:12
Allah should take the breth that he gave to everyone of you for the wickedness you are doing to people because someone oppresses you you are doing just that
Jose M.08/30/2019 00:49
Keep Church and State separated you fools!
Wilhelm S.08/29/2019 07:44
Where ever Islam is war is always near by.. sad.. why can't ppl act right..
Wassi W.08/28/2019 22:51
this is all orchestrated
Elma D.08/28/2019 07:39
God willing😂
Brandon F.08/28/2019 00:31
And what are we doing in america for these people, Hillary Clinton bragged about killing Gaddafi, what about these poor children, we knew it would be leaderless and a mess after, once again another government taking adv of it's people.
Wayne H.08/27/2019 14:45
Bacon up
Ghulam A.08/27/2019 14:21
Break the war come towards peace
Mansell W.08/27/2019 04:01
Those fools in the middle East have been fighting for thousands of years and I bet it will continue for many thousands more it's all over religion if you don't think so your dumb get rid of religion and you get rid of war it's that simple sorry for the reality also oil and money and couple of things but mostly religion wake up I hate to say this but it's better than USA having to fight them so we allow them to kill each other as well.i can tell you more but I'm tired LoL
Daniel S.08/27/2019 03:12
We are the USA not Unicef. Let them figure it out for they will fight for another 50 years.
Syed A.08/26/2019 19:45
It all started with the assassination of General Gaddafi (although different country), the world rejoiced at that time but he predicted that he would be murdered and then the middle east would go into chaos.
Razzaq K.08/26/2019 18:31
Saudiarab and Dubai help for terrorist country .India Israel and America
Josue S.08/26/2019 17:00
.
Brut08/26/2019 14:02
For more on the war in Yemen: https://time.com/5661255/saudi-arabia-uae-yemen-war/