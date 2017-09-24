The world in 2050? Spoiler alert: it may looks like this!
19 comments
Steve P.09/26/2017 21:19
The name Abdul or Abdullah means "Slave of God" ... Those who take a knee today, will find themselves in Slavery again 25 years from now ... https://www.facebook.com/ElectTrump2020/videos/787317758084330/
Connor B.09/25/2017 18:21
What a bunch of horseshit by 2050 there will more than likely have been at least 2 massive wars resulting in the deaths of milions also there is also the posability of a another genocide attempt videos like this are just a bunch of bollocks the future is always a mystery stop trying to predict it
Michael V.09/25/2017 17:13
Stop having soo many damn kids! Close your legs!
William C.09/25/2017 16:58
If we make it.
Josh D.09/25/2017 16:38
Kitty look it's the future we want lol
Nanthawat J.09/25/2017 16:19
Are we factoring in new diseases, disasters and World War 3?
Ivan H.09/25/2017 15:19
All of y’all are so negative. What a negative world view. Now I can see why most of the world ain’t happy.
Justin S.09/25/2017 14:08
Lmaoooo we're not gonna make it that long
Ryan T.09/25/2017 12:59
Don't have more than 3 children! Problem solved
Taigen T.09/25/2017 12:05
Gotta send a plague to africa, they dont produce or contribute anything to the world anyways so it won't matter
James F.09/25/2017 04:31
And most of the U.S will be black and brown people
Evan C.09/25/2017 03:37
It wont
Michael M.09/25/2017 01:24
I read in sociology that the reason why people in various parts in Africa have so many children is because they are likely to lose some due to malnutrition or disease.
Manny P.09/25/2017 00:11
It will look nothing like this
Randy W.09/24/2017 22:02
It may looks?
James B.09/24/2017 21:17
False. By 2050 the population will zero.
Anthony D.09/24/2017 21:17
Also, larger religions are against birth control so that is another reason for so many births.
Michelle A.09/24/2017 20:36
Maybe people should stop having kids and actually take care of the ones who are already here? Like, being mormon and all I think we succeeded the 'multiply and replenish the earth' a long time ago and we seriously need to stop.
Dieginho F.09/24/2017 20:08
Cause all the developed country's citizens will understand that the world is overpopulated and there is no need to bring more children into this world to be happy.