Theresa May resigns as Prime Minister

David R.05/26/2019 12:40
Piss off old bag
Sue K.05/26/2019 09:36
She may indeed 'love her country' but she has shown nothing but contempt for the old, the poor and the disabled people of the UK. In saying that, her replacement will probably be even worse. Time for the people to show our government that enough is enough.
Alessandro M.05/25/2019 12:55
Go home.
Ananth N.05/25/2019 08:58
Excellent.
Shoaib G.05/25/2019 06:04
Real democracy
Johnny B.05/25/2019 03:16
Conservatives are a joke
Lynda L.05/25/2019 02:53
Wow! Now if Trump and Pence will only resign, we can try to set the UK and America on the right track again.....
Ismail A.05/25/2019 02:35
A huge challenge is on the horizon for the Tory MPs to solve this issue once and for all, hopefully.
Jose P.05/25/2019 02:23
One classy lady!!
Henry A.05/25/2019 02:06
She failed to see the reading on the wall....three times! Brexit is death....the brits don’t want it anymore! That’s how a democracy works! I wish this happened here!
Nicholas G.05/25/2019 00:09
She did nothing to honor the result of the referendum. She was opposed to the result. She essentially wanted to turn Britain into a vassal state of the EU
Valli S.05/24/2019 23:02
You did your best and you did good Theresa May...God bless you
Duarte N.05/24/2019 21:16
já foste...?
Debra O.05/24/2019 21:10
She loved her country no
Brad J.05/24/2019 21:01
People want their heas chopped off
Brad J.05/24/2019 21:01
People want their heas chopped off
Ramon C.05/24/2019 20:51
Success is not measured by how you start, but by how you end. Let the people and history be the judge.
Raina S.05/24/2019 20:14
amar che boro dhongi
Zakaria M.05/24/2019 19:44
Great democracy
Lynda L.05/24/2019 19:36
Wow! Now if Trump and Pence will only resign, we can try to set the UK and America on the right track again.....